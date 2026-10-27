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Home / Sports / Arshdeep Singh two scalps away from becoming 1st Indian to take 150 T20I wickets

Arshdeep Singh two scalps away from becoming 1st Indian to take 150 T20I wickets

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ANI
Updated At : 09:42 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Wellington [New Zealand], October 27 (ANI): India’s star pacer Arshdeep Singh is on the cusp of a significant milestone in T20 cricket, with history within touching distance.

The left-arm seamer is just two wickets away from reaching the milestone of 150 T20I wickets, which would make him the first Indian bowler to achieve the feat.

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Singh will be in action on Tuesday as India take on New Zealand in the third T20I of the five-match series at Wellington’s Hnry Stadium.

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Singh has claimed 148 wickets in 101 T20I matches at an impressive average of 20.41 and an economy rate of 8.65, including a five-wicket haul. He is currently India’s leading wicket-taker in the format and ranks 10th on the all-time list, leaving him just two wickets short of the 150-wicket milestone.

Singh has also made a solid start to the T20I series against New Zealand, claiming three wickets across the first two matches.

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Arshdeep is among the three Indian bowlers, alongside Jhulan Goswami and Ajit Agarkar, to begin their T20I careers with a maiden over. Renowned for his death-over expertise, pinpoint yorkers and deliveries clocking over 140 kmph, the left-arm pacer made his international debut during India’s tour of England in 2022.

Following his T20I debut in England, Arshdeep impressed against the West Indies, claiming seven wickets in five matches. His performances earned him a place in India’s squad for the 2022 Asia Cup, where he was the only bowler apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar to take more than four wickets.

India will look to clinch the five-match T20I series when they take on New Zealand in the third match at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday, with the visitors carrying a 2-0 lead and momentum firmly on their side.

Having won the opening two matches against the runners-up of the 2026 T20 World Cup, India have put themselves in a strong position to secure the series despite missing pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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