Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 5 (ANI): Six years after the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir is steadily emerging as a hub for sports and sports tourism, driven by expanding infrastructure, greater investment and the hosting of national and international sporting events.

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From developing world-class facilities and nurturing local talent to attracting athletes from across India and abroad, the Union Territory is increasingly leveraging sports as a catalyst for tourism, youth engagement and economic growth.

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Reflecting this transformation, a four-day International Golf Tournament got underway at the Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) in Srinagar.

Organised by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, the championship aims to showcase Kashmir as a premier golfing destination while strengthening its position on India's growing sports tourism map.

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A total of 128 professional golfers, including players from across India and overseas, are competing in the tournament.

The event is part of Jammu and Kashmir's broader effort to diversify tourism by promoting sporting events alongside its traditional attractions of natural beauty, adventure tourism and cultural heritage.

Nestled along the banks of Dal Lake against the backdrop of the Zabarwan mountain range, the Royal Springs Golf Course is regarded as one of India's finest championship golf courses. Its scenic layout, challenging fairways and pleasant weather have made it a preferred destination for golfers from across the country.

Beyond Srinagar, the Union Territory offers a network of renowned golf courses, including the Gulmarg Golf Club, Lidder Valley Golf Course in Pahalgam, Kashmir Golf Club in Srinagar and Sidhra Golf Course in Jammu, collectively strengthening Jammu and Kashmir's reputation as an emerging golfing destination.

Director Tourism Kashmir, Syed Qamar Sajad, described the championship as a significant milestone for the region.

"This tournament is an ice-breaking event in the history of golf in Kashmir. The majority of the participants are from outside Jammu and Kashmir, with around 14 to 16 golfers coming from overseas, while nearly 110 players have travelled from different parts of the country," he said.

According to Sajad, events of this scale not only promote golf but also generate wider economic benefits for the tourism sector.

"Every golfer generally stays in the Valley for seven to nine days, which benefits the local tourism economy. At the same time, we want to encourage more local youth to take up golf and create a larger pool of professional players from Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

He added that the Tourism Department has already begun engaging with local golfers as part of a long-term strategy to nurture talent and expand the sport across the region.

Professional golfer Vishav Pratap from Chandigarh praised both the course and the experience of competing in Kashmir.

"It is a beautiful and challenging golf course. The weather is wonderful, and I am definitely going to come back," he said.

He said tournaments of this nature would not only attract golfers from across India but also inspire young players by giving them an opportunity to watch leading professionals compete on a world-class course.

"Many people are still unaware that Srinagar has such a spectacular golf course. Events like this will encourage golfers from across the country to visit Kashmir," he added.

With modern sporting infrastructure, increasing participation in national and international competitions and sustained efforts to promote sporting events, Jammu and Kashmir is steadily strengthening its position as a destination where sports, tourism and economic opportunity are growing together. (ANI)

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