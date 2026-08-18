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Home / Sports / Aryan Gaur, Dev Lakra shine as Purani Dilli 6 defeat North Delhi Strikers by 20 runs in DPL 2026

Aryan Gaur, Dev Lakra shine as Purani Dilli 6 defeat North Delhi Strikers by 20 runs in DPL 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 06:33 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Purani Dilli 6 defeated North Delhi Strikers by 20 runs in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

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Batting first, Purani Dilli 6 posted a strong 211/6 in 20 overs, with Aryan Gaur and Dev Lakra leading the charge. Gaur and Samarth Seth gave the team a quick start, adding 48 runs for the opening wicket. Seth scored 25 off 13 balls before being dismissed.

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Gaur was then joined by Lakra, and the two took control of the innings. They put together an impressive 109-run partnership for the second wicket, putting the Strikers' bowlers under pressure. Gaur scored a fluent 75 off 42 balls, while Lakra continued the attack and made 66 off 40 balls.

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The dismissal of Gaur triggered a brief collapse, with Lakra also falling soon after. However, Purani Dilli 6 had already done enough to post a big total of 211/6.

Chasing 212, North Delhi Strikers made a strong start. Yash Dabas and captain Sarthak Ranjan added 67 runs for the first wicket. Dabas did most of the scoring during the powerplay and struck 37 off 17 balls before being caught in the deep by Rohan Rathi off Udhav Mohan.

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Ranjan continued his good form and was joined by Yash Bhatia. The two added another 64 runs for the second wicket before Bhatia was dismissed for 38 off 22 balls.

Ranjan kept the chase alive and scored an excellent 78 off 51 balls before getting out. With three overs left, the Strikers needed 36 runs with Vaibhav Kandpal and Arjun Raparia at the crease.

However, Purani Dilli 6 held their nerves in the final overs. Rajneesh Dadar bowled an excellent 18th over, giving away just two runs, leaving North Delhi Strikers needing 34 from 12 balls.

Ajay Ahlawat then bowled another tight over, allowing only 10 runs and leaving the Strikers needing 24 from the final over. They could not finish the chase and ended on 191/4 in 20 overs.

Purani Dilli 6 held their nerve in the closing stages to secure a victory.

Batting first, Purani Dilli 6 posted a strong 211/6 in 20 overs, with Aryan Gaur and Dev Lakra leading the charge. Gaur and Samarth Seth gave the team a quick start, adding 48 runs for the opening wicket. Seth scored 25 off 13 balls before being dismissed, according to a release.

Gaur was then joined by Lakra, and the two took control of the innings. They put together an impressive 109-run partnership for the second wicket, putting the Strikers' bowlers under pressure. Gaur scored a fluent 75 off 42 balls, while Lakra continued the attack and made 66 off 40 balls.

The dismissal of Gaur triggered a brief collapse, with Lakra also falling soon after. However, Purani Dilli 6 had already done enough to post a big total of 211/6.

Chasing 212, North Delhi Strikers made a strong start. Yash Dabas and captain Sarthak Ranjan added 67 runs for the first wicket. Dabas did most of the scoring during the powerplay and struck 37 off 17 balls before being caught in the deep by Rohan Rathi off Udhav Mohan.

Ranjan continued his good form and was joined by Yash Bhatia. The two added another 64 runs for the second wicket before Bhatia was dismissed for 38 off 22 balls, the release.

Ranjan kept the chase alive and scored an excellent 78 off 51 balls before getting out. With three overs left, the Strikers needed 36 runs with Vaibhav Kandpal and Arjun Raparia at the crease.

However, Purani Dilli 6 held their nerves in the final overs. Rajneesh Dadar bowled an excellent 18th over, giving away just two runs, leaving North Delhi Strikers needing 34 from 12 balls.

Ajay Ahlawat then bowled another tight over, allowing only 10 runs and leaving the Strikers needing 24 from the final over. They could not finish the chase and ended on 191/4 in 20 overs.

Purani Dilli 6 held their nerve in the closing stages to secure a victory. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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