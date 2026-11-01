Aryan Narola clinches F4 double, Alva wins IRL race as Indian Racing Festival concludes at BIC

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Aryan Narola of Goa Aces JA Racing and Ruhaan Alva of Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru emerged champions in the F4 Indian Championship and Indian Racing League (IRL), respectively, as the Indian Racing Festival concluded its two-day Buddh International Circuit (BIC) leg in Greater Noida on Sunday.

The October 31-November 1 race weekend witnessed competitive action across both categories, with Raoul Hyman of Goa Aces JA Racing and Ntiyiso Mabunda of Speed Demons Delhi winning Saturday's opening IRL and F4 races, respectively, before Narola dominated Sunday's F4 races with a double victory and Alva signed off with a win in the second IRL race, according to a release.

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The action at BIC began on Saturday with the opening races of Round 2 of the IRL and Round 4 of the F4 Indian Championship. Hyman of Goa Aces JA Racing set the pace in the IRL, securing a commanding victory in Race 1, while Mabunda of Speed Demons Delhi came out on top in the opening F4 race after an intense battle with fellow South African Luviwe Sambudla of Goa Aces JA Racing.

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Hyman dominated the IRL race from start to finish, clocking 27:40.759 to take the chequered flag. After initially trailing Emil Heyerdahl of Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru, the British racer executed an excellent overtaking manoeuvre to move into the lead and maintained his advantage until the finish. Sai Shiva Sankaran of Kolkata Royal Tigers produced an impressive late charge to secure second place in 27:55.806, narrowly ahead of Jemma Moore of Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru, who finished third in 27:56.070.

There was heartbreak for Chennai Turbo Riders' Tijil Rao, who fought back impressively after dropping to eighth place and climbed as high as second. However, a car breakdown on the final lap brought his challenge to an unfortunate end.

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In the opening F4 race, Mabunda secured victory in 32:46.842, ahead of a competitive field that included Sambudla and Aryan Narola. Narola made an impressive start from third on the grid, overtaking Mabunda and Arjun Chheda to take the early lead. Mabunda, however, fought back to reclaim the top spot, while Sambudla also found pace to move into contention. The two South Africans then engaged in a closely fought battle, with Mabunda ultimately emerging victorious.

Sunday brought three more races at BIC, with the F4 Indian Championship featuring two races and the IRL returning for its second contest of the weekend. Narola emerged as the standout performer of the day, winning both F4 races to strengthen his championship campaign, while the IRL race saw Alva secure a crucial victory.

In the first F4 race on Sunday, Swarnav Das initially led the field, but Narola made his move on the second lap, overtaking him at the bend to take control of the race. Sambudla also mounted a strong challenge, moving ahead of Das and closing in on Narola in an intense battle for the lead.

The contest for the podium remained closely fought in the closing stages, with Aris Kyriakou overtaking Das. However, Sambudla's race came to an unfortunate end when engine problems forced him to retire with a couple of laps remaining. Narola held on to secure the win, with Kyriakou finishing second and Mabunda completing the podium.

Narola carried that momentum into the second F4 race, leading from the start to claim another victory. Chheda and Mabunda kept up the pressure throughout, with Chheda in particular making several attempts to challenge for the lead. Narola, however, held his nerve under pressure to complete a perfect Sunday with two wins. Chheda finished second, while Mabunda once again secured third place.

The weekend's second IRL race also delivered plenty of drama, with Alva emerging victorious after a closely contested battle. Mohamed Ryan of Hyderabad Blackbirds finished second, while Malaysian racer Alister Yoong of Speed Demons Delhi secured third place.

Shane Chanderia had earlier taken the lead after passing Alva and remained at the front for several laps. However, car trouble forced him out of contention, bringing a dramatic change to the race. Alva capitalised to secure the victory, with Ryan and Yoong completing the podium.

With Narola's double triumph in the F4 Indian Championship and Alva's victory in the IRL, the Buddh International Circuit leg brought an exciting weekend of racing to a close. Their performances across the two championships underlined the competitive nature of the Indian Racing Festival, as both drivers finished the weekend with their respective nail-biting wins. (ANI)

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