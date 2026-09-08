Aryan Savsani, Tanmay Baloda added to India U19 squads for Australia series

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Saurashtra's Aryan Savsani and Haryana's Tanmay Baloda have been added to India's Under-19 squads for the upcoming home series against Australia U19, replacing Rohit Yadav in the One-Day and Multi-Day squads, respectively.

BCCI’s Junior Cricket Committee named Savsani as Rohit's replacement in the One-Day squad, while Baloda has been included in the Multi-Day squad after Rohit was withdrawn from both teams due to age discrepancies, according to a media release from BCCI.

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Rohit had initially been selected in India's U19 squads for the series, which will feature three One-Day matches and two Multi-Day fixtures across Rajkot and Ahmedabad.

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Rohit has been handed a two-year ban for an age discrepancy after the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) uncovered irregularities during its pre-season documentation drive.

He was part of India's Under-19 tour of Sri Lanka in July. The 19-year-old, who has represented Bengal in age-group cricket, was found to have an age discrepancy of 27 months, according to the CAB.

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The One-Day leg will be played in Rajkot from September 18 to 23, with the first Multi-Day fixture also scheduled at the same venue. The second Multi-Day match will be held in Ahmedabad, with the longer-format leg running from September 27 to October 8.

India Under-19 men's cricket team recently won the two-match Youth Test series 1-0 and lost the three-match Youth ODI series 1-2 during their tour of Sri Lanka in July 2026.

India's updated One-Day squad will be led by Lakshya Raichandani, with Yashbardhan Chauhan as vice-captain. The squad also includes Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid, sons of former India batting greats Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid respectively.

Aaryavir was part of the West Delhi Lions in the Delhi Premier League, where he scored 24 runs across two innings. Anvay, meanwhile, already has two youth ODIs for India to his name and has scored 101 runs, including a best of 87 against Sri Lanka in Hambantota.

India U19’s updated squad for One-Day matches: Lakshya Raichandani (C), Yashbardhan Chauhan (VC), Rajat Baghel (WK), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (WK), V. Yashveer, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata, Kavya Patel, Aryan Savsani.

India U19’s updated squad for Multi-Day fixtures: Yashbardhan Chauhan (C), Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna (WK), Abhipray Biswas (WK), Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Pranav Ragavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Yadav, Tanmay Baloda. (ANI)

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