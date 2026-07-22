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Home / Sports / Aryna Sabalenka, Wimbledon winner Jannik Sinner lead US Open fields

Aryna Sabalenka, Wimbledon winner Jannik Sinner lead US Open fields

Sabalenka tops women’s rankings; to arrive in Flushing Meadows trying to become first woman to win three straight US Open titles

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New York, Updated At : 12:49 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Italy's Jannik Sinner is presented with the trophy by Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales after winning his final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev in London in Britain on July 12. Image credit/Reuters
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Two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and Wimbledon winner Jannik Sinner lead the fields for the US Open that begins next month.

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The US Tennis Association announced the direct entry lists on Tuesday for the final Grand Slam tournament of the season. Based on the July 20 rankings on the WTA and ATP Tours, the cutoff was Number 102 for the women and Number 101 for the men.

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Sabalenka tops the women’s rankings and will arrive in Flushing Meadows trying to become the first woman to win three straight US Open titles since Serena Williams from 2012-14.

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Sinner will be trying to regain the title that Carlos Alcaraz took from the 2024 champion when they met in last year’s final. The top-ranked Italian is coming off his fifth major championship, when he beat French Open champion Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final.

Alcaraz, who has missed the last two majors because of a wrist injury but hopes to return during the North American hard-court swing, is ranked Number 3 and entered in the field.

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The US led the way with 14 men and 14 women earning direct entry. Number 102 Anastasia Zakharova was the last woman and Filip Misolic, who used a protected ranking at Number 101, rounded out the men’s list.

Misolic was one of eight players (five women, three men) to use a special or protected ranking.

The remainder of the 128-player fields will be filled through wild cards given by the USTA - Williams would be expected to get one if healthy and planning to play after the 44-year-old returned to tennis but injured her knee in a first-round loss at Wimbledon - and qualifying tournaments the week before the main draw begins on August 30.

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