"As a captain, I see how he led from the front" Sanju Samson shares his thoughts on Rahul Dravid

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Indian batter and Rajasthan Royals(RR) captain Sanju Samson has shared his IPL journey and has also talked about how Rahl Dravid spotted him the trails back in 2013.

In an interview on Jio Hotstar, Sanju Samson reflected, saying it is funny that in my first season, Rahul sir spotted me when he was the RR captain, and now I am the captain of the franchise, and Rahul sir has returned to coach the team.

Sanju Samson has been Part of the Rajasthan Royals organization since 2013 and has served as the team captain since 2021. The player from Kerala has been among the IPL's most reliable players in recent years. He has accumulated over 4000 runs in the IPL and has three centuries credited to his record in the tournament.

"It's quite funny how things work out. In my first season, Rahul sir was the one who spotted me during the trials. He was the captain back then, looking out for young talent. After watching me, he came up to me and said, 'Okay, can you play for my team?' From that day to today, it feels surreal. Now, I am the captain of the franchise, and Rahul, sir, has returned after so many years to coach the team. It's a unique and special feeling. He was always part of the Rajasthan Royals family, and we are all grateful to have him back. I have played under him both at Rajasthan Royals and in the Indian team when he was the coach. But now, having him as a coach while I captain the side is something truly special. I am looking forward to learning a lot from him in the coming years, and it's exciting." Sanju Samson on Jio Hotstar.

When asked what to expect from Rahul Dravid's second stint with the Rajasthan Royals, Samson highlighted Dravid's meticulous approach and dedication, saying he has observed him from close and distance. He is a professional; he ensures every aspect is taken care of. He is fully committed from 11 am to 5 pm in the heat. He watches the batters and bowlers.

"I've always observed him from a distance and also been close to him. He's a top-notch professional who ensures that every aspect of preparation is taken care of. I was with him last month in Nagpur and Talegaon and saw how involved he is. From 10 am in the morning till 5 pm in the evening, in the heat, he was there watching batsmen bat and bowlers bowl, interacting with them, discussing strategies with the coaches. He is fully committed to the team, from A to Z. That's something I admire and want to learn--how to prepare better. Preparation is a key part of his character, and I want to incorporate that into my own approach." he said.

Samson also shared valuable advice he received from Dravid in his early days, which he now applies as a captain. Samson told how Rahul Dravid led from the front, not only on the field but also off the field, welcoming new players and communicating with senior players. He handled everything. He never missed any optional practice when he was the captain. From dressing to the ground, he is a very significant leader.

"As a captain, I see how he led from the front--not just through his skills but off the field as well. He never missed an optional practice session when he was the captain. I observed how he treated young players in the dressing room, how he communicated with seniors, how he handled team meetings, and how he welcomed new players. All those small but significant things shaped my understanding of leadership, and I try to follow the same approach," he added.

IPL 2024 represented a career-best season for Samson, as he accumulated 531 runs with an average of 48. 27 and a strike rate of 153. 47. Samson's reliability in the IPL has secured the star wicketkeeper-batsman a position in the Indian cricket team's white-ball lineup as well.(ANI)

