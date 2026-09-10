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Home / Sports / “As a group, we won this title”: Ishan Kishan credits unity as East Zone end 13-year Duleep Trophy wait

“As a group, we won this title”: Ishan Kishan credits unity as East Zone end 13-year Duleep Trophy wait

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ANI
Updated At : 06:37 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 10 (ANI): As Ishan Kishan’s impressive run as a captain in Indian domestic cricket continued with East Zone lifting the 2026 Duleep Trophy on Thursday, he credited the triumph to the team’s strong unity and players looking after one another.

Kishan also expressed confidence in his leadership, while emphasising that their journey does not end with the title.

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East Zone ended their 13-year wait for the Duleep Trophy title after their final against South Zone ended in a tame draw on the fifth and final day, with Kishan’s side clinching the trophy on the back of a commanding first-innings lead.

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East Zone, who had piled up 708 in their first innings, eventually declared at 388 for seven in their second innings to set South Zone a daunting target of 761. However, with little time remaining in the match and the pitch offering minimal assistance to the bowlers, the contest ended after South Zone faced just two deliveries in the 100th over.

"As a group, we won this title as a group. I think everyone was taking care of each other, which was the most important thing for me. I think I've been a good leader (offers a cheeky smile), but yeah, I think the journey doesn't end here," Kishan said after the match.

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Kishan had enjoyed a remarkable 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign with Jharkhand, leading them to their maiden SMAT title. He had returned to the Indian side after last featuring in a T20I against Australia in late 2023, earlier this year.

Kishan had finished as the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 517 runs in 10 innings at an average of 57.44, including two centuries and two fifties. He had also struck a century in the final against Haryana and had maintained a blistering strike rate of over 197.

Kishan said the break from the Indian team helped him become calmer and more focused, while improving his awareness of the game, understanding of situations and decision-making.

"I think it was more about just being calmer after the break (the time when he was not selected for the Indian team), being more into the game, knowing what's important, how aware you are towards the game and how you are reading the situation," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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