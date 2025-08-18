As a nation, we don’t know how to take care of our heroes: Pargat

Former India hockey team captain Pargat Singh believes that despite being a country that loves to celebrate its heroes, India fails to take care of its sporting legends. “We as a nation know how to make heroes, but unfortunately don’t know how to take care of them,” Pargat said during the launch of veteran journalist Sundeep Misra’s new book.

Advertisement

The book titled ‘Gunned Down — Murder of An Olympic Champion’ traces the life and death of hockey legend Prithipal Singh.

A penalty corner specialist, Prithipal won three Olympics medals, including gold in 1964. He was shot dead at the Punjab Agricultural University campus in Ludhiana in 1983.

Advertisement

Pargat, a penalty corner specialist himself, saw Prithipal as an idol. “His commitment was phenomenal and his mentality was that of a winner,” he said.