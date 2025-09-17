As PM Modi turns 75, Indian cricketing fraternity extends warm wishes

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wednesday, and on the special occasion, former and current Indian cricketers took to social media to shower their wishes on the country's leader. From legends of the game to active stars, the cricketing fraternity shared heartfelt messages, acknowledging the Prime Minister's vision and leadership.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar said on X, "Wishing Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy 75th birthday. May the year ahead be filled with abundant health, happiness, and strength to lead India forward."

Wishing Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy 75th birthday. May the year ahead be filled with abundant health, happiness, and strength to lead India forward. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 17, 2025

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina also expressed his admiration for Modi's leadership on X, "Warm wishes to our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday. Under your leadership, India has taken remarkable strides in development, global recognition, and national unity. May your vision continue to guide our nation towards greater progress and prosperity."

https://x.com/ImRaina/status/1968141804911403015

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma joined in and said, "Happy birthday to our Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji. Thank you for your leadership and dedication to building a stronger India. Wishing you continued success and well-being."

https://x.com/ImIshant/status/1968170024620978275

Another speedster, Umesh Yadav, too extended his greetings, "Birthday greetings to our dear Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. May you continue to inspire the nation with your leadership and dedication. Wishing you health, peace & prosperity."

https://x.com/y_umesh/status/1968170430281433392

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav kept it simple yet heartfelt, posting on his Instagram story, "Sending my best wishes to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji."

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also sent across warm wishes, "Wishing Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. May you continue to lead the nation with great vision and may the year ahead bring continued good health and success."

https://x.com/YUVSTRONG12/status/1968164680641458186

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who recalled his first interaction with Modi during his early cricketing days.

"I met him for the first time in 2010 when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. When the then Captain, MS Dhoni, introduced me to him, PM Modi said, 'Yeh toh apna ladka hai, dhyan rakhna iska'... It felt really good that such a big leader said something like this about me. The next time I met him was in 2019 when we went to meet him in Delhi and he spoke to us for 20-25 minutes," Jadeja said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)