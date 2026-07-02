"As the days pass, I believe even more in this team": Spain coach ahead of FIFA WC R32 clash against Austria

California [US], July 2 (ANI): Ahead of his side's FIFA World Cup round of 32 match against Austria, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente expressed that "as the days pass, he believes even more in his team", adding that the competition in the ongoing tournament is really high and anyone can be beaten on a given day.

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Spain will take on Austria in their FIFA World Cup round of 32 clash against Austria, scheduled for 12:30 am IST. Having started their campaign with a goalless draw against debutants Cabo Verde, Spain overcame the group stage block that had been affecting them after their 2010 title-winning run, sealing wins against Saudi Arabia and Uruguay to seal a spot in the round of 32, without conceding a goal.

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Speaking as quoted by ESPN, de la Fuente said, "As the days pass, I believe even more in this team. I have always believed in this team. For me, they are the best in the world. As the tournament evolves, there's equality with the results we're seeing.

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"I am still just as demanding, still just as realistic, but also more optimistic every day," he added.

He was also quoted as saying by the Spain national side's official X handle that he sees a team that is "very confident, focused".

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"I see the team very confident, focused, and I think we are arriving at a very good moment to compete. The footballing level of this World Cup is very high. In a single match, anyone can beat you." he said.

🎙️ "Veo al equipo muy seguro, concentrado y creo que llegamos en un momento muy bueno para competir". ➡️ "El nivel futbolístico de este Mundial es muy alto. A un partido te puede ganar cualquiera". 🗣️ Luis de la Fuente, seleccionador nacional.#VamosEspaña | #CopaMundialFIFA pic.twitter.com/KzyXKHVtQw — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) July 1, 2026

Later on, de la Fuente highlighted his side's danger level when it comes to scoring goals and creating chances, while also acknowledging Austria has made over the years, qualifying for the tournament after 28 years.

"We are one of the teams that shoot the most on goal and create the most dangerous chances. We are solid in that aspect," he said.

"We know Austria, and we know that they have made a leap in quality in recent years," he signed off. (ANI)

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