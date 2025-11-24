Ashes 2025: Wood backs England to bounce back after massive defeat

Perth [Australia], November 24 (ANI): Mark Wood has expressed confidence in England's ability to bounce back after their humiliating defeat to Australia in the Ashes 2025-26 opener in Perth.

Despite holding a strong 105-run lead with nine wickets in hand, England's batting collapse let Australia seize control, with Travis Head's blistering 123 delivering the knockout blow.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Wood said the team must respond with renewed intensity and "throw some back" after being comprehensively outplayed in the second innings.

"We know this is one of five. There has to be reflection of what went on, understand the disappointment but also know we did some good things in this game. Can we take them into the other four games? This is not one, it's one of five. We've been hit pretty hard in round one, but we've got other rounds to try and throw some back," Wood told Stuart Broad on the For The Love Of Cricket podcast, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"When you have a loss like that, you want to stick together. I think that's really important. Emotions will be raw for everyone at home, when you get close and start believing in the team and have that letdown feeling. There's nothing I can say on a podcast that will make people think, 'oh they've solved it, I feel better now'. It's going to hurt and it should hurt for a few days, the players feel that as well."

England were well ahead of the Aussies till over halfway point in the Test match as they led by 105 runs with nine wickets still in hand in the third innings of the Test. However, they got all out for just 164 runs. Earlier in the match, England's bowlers did well to restrict Australia to just 132 runs.

Wood said England's bowling attack is fully capable of taking 20 wickets in these conditions, praising the contributions of his teammates in Perth.

"I definitely feel we've got 20 wickets, certainly. The team has been designed to take 20 wickets in these conditions. [Brydon] Carse bowled beautifully this game, ran in all the time. He made things happen, he was constantly at people. Gus [Atkinson] didn't get any wickets but he nibbled it around and beat the bat a lot. Jofra [Archer], I thought we saw the best of him, especially that opening spell," said Wood.

"As a group we can take a lot of confidence from that game. Being a day-night Test, we know around night time it can zip around. If it can zip around at pace that can make it doubly difficult," the England pacer added.

Notably, Wood bowled only 11 overs in the Ashes opener--quick and hostile throughout--but ended with figures of 0 for 44. (ANI)

