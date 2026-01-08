DT
PT
Ashes 2026: Australia dominates England 4-1, sets record for highest run-rate

Ashes 2026: Australia dominates England 4-1, sets record for highest run-rate

ANI
Updated At : 08:35 PM Jan 08, 2026 IST
Sydney [Australia], January 8 (ANI): The Ashes 2026 concluded on Thursday with Australia retaining the trophy, winning the series 4-1. This series has made history by recording the highest run-rate in a Test series with a minimum of four matches, clocking in at 4.07.

This surpasses the previous record set during the 2023 Ashes in England, which had a run rate of 3.93.

Australia registered a comprehensive win by five wickets in the fifth and final Ashes Test against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday to square off the series 4-1.

Australia clinched victories in Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide before the Three Lions bounced back and registered a memorable win in Melbourne. Throughout the series, Ben Stokes-led England were outplayed by Australia's approach. The visitors' top-order struggled against Australia's pacers.

Australia's star batter Travis Head ended the series as the top run-getter with 629 runs in five matches and 10 innings at an average of 62.90 and a strike rate of 87.36, with three centuries. Among all the players to have scored 600-plus runs in a single Ashes series, he is the only one to do so with a strike rate of over 75.

The left-handed batter had a series to remember, as he secured two 'Player of the Match' awards in the first and final Test, setting the tone for a dominant series with an 83-ball 123 at Perth and chasing down the 205-run target on the second day of the series opener.

Australia's ace speedster Mitchell Starc showcased his dominance with the ball, finishing as the series' leading wicket-taker and playing a crucial role in Australia's Ashes victory over the Ben Stokes-led side.

The left-arm seamer picked up 31 wickets in 10 innings at a superb average of 19.93, along with two five-wicket hauls. Apart from bowling, Starc notched up 156 runs with the bat, along with two half-centuries. Starc was also named Player of the series for his pure dominance with the ball. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

