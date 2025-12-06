Ashes 2nd Test: Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc frustrate England as Australia take 116-run lead (Day 3, Tea)

Brisbane [Australia], December 6 (ANI): Australia continued to dominate in the ongoing Second Ashes Test against England at the Gabba on Saturday as they reached 450/8 in 99 overs, taking a lead of 116 runs at Tea on Day 3. Mitchell Starc (46*) and Scott Boland (7*) were unbeaten at the crease.

Australia resumed their innings on 378/6, with wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey (46) and Michael Neser (15) at the crease. The duo quickly added 50 runs for the seventh wicket, completing the partnership on the second delivery of the 74th over.

Carey brought up his well-deserved half-century in 52 balls during the 77th over, before England captain Ben Stokes ended the partnership by dismissing Neser for 16.

Mitchell Starc joined Carey and began attacking the England bowlers, hitting two fours off Brydon Carse in the 79th over. England immediately took the second new ball after the 80th over. Carey, who had been anchoring the innings, was removed for 63 by Gus Atkinson on the last ball of the 83rd over.

Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland played cautious cricket against the second new ball. Starc faced most of the deliveries and didn't expose Boland to the new ball.

Australia's lead crossed the 100-run mark after Starc slammed two consecutive fours during the 96th over of Carse. Both batters stayed solid at the crease, and Australia went into the Tea break in a commanding position.

Australia seized firm control of the second Ashes Test on Day 2 at the Gabba. Half-centuries from opener Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne and captain Steve Smith guided Australia to 378/6 at the end of Day 2, gaining a 44-run lead over the visitors.

Joe Root, who had anchored the innings with a brilliant hundred, was left stranded on 138* as Jofra Archer was dismissed by a spectacular diving catch from Labuschagne off the bowling of Brendan Doggett. Mitchell Starc finished with phenomenal figures of 6/75, as England finished with a total of 334.

Australia's reply was anything but cautious. Openers Jake Weatherald and Travis Head immediately signalled their intent, launching a quick counter-attack that rattled the English bowlers. Weatherald, in particular, was the aggressor, bringing up his maiden Test fifty quickly.

His aggressive approach set the tone for the entire innings, with the scoring rate consistently hovering near five runs per over. The opening partnership of 77 provided the hosts with a perfect platform before Head (33) fell to Brydon Carse. Weatherald's dazzling innings was eventually ended on 72 off just 78 balls by a Jofra Archer yorker, but the damage had already been done.

The middle order continued to press the advantage. Captain Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne looked comfortable against the English attack, rotating the strike with ease and punishing anything loose. Both batters converted their starts into significant half-centuries, ensuring that the hosts did not just consolidate but rapidly chased down the first-innings total.

Labuschagne was the more adventurous of the two, hitting nine fours and a six in his impactful 65 before being caught behind off Ben Stokes. In the final session, England finally slowed Australia's scoring under the lights, thanks to Brydon Carse.

He took two big wickets in one over, bowling Cameron Green for 45 and then removing Steve Smith for 61. But Alex Carey (46*) and Michael Neser (15*) steadied things, guiding Australia to 378/6 and a 44-run lead by stumps. Australia will aim to build on their advantage on Day 3, while England will hope for quick wickets to stay in the match.

Brief Scores: England 334 (Zak Crawley 76, Joe Root 138, Mitchell Starc 6/75) vs Australia 450/8 (Jake Weatherlad 72, Mitchell Starc 46*) (ANI)

