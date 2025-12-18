Ashes 3rd Test: Brook-Stokes reignite hope for England, Green strikes to end session in Aussies' favour (Day 2, Tea)

Adelaide [Australia], December 18 (ANI): A half-century stand between skipper Ben Stokes and Harry Brook reignited England's fight, but a timely Cameron Green strike brought Australia back in the game, ending the second session of the third Ashes Test on day two at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

At the end of the second session, England was 132/5, with Stokes (19*) and Jamie Smith (5*) unbeaten. England trailed by 239 runs.

Starting the second session, England was 59/3, with Joe Root (11*) and Harry Brook (6*) unbeaten. They trailed by 312 runs.

Skipper Pat Cummins struck for the Aussies early in the session, producing the big wicket of Joe Root, as he nicked the delivery into the hands of wicketkeeper Alex Carey for a 31-ball 19. Cummins got Root's wicket for the 12th time in Tests, the most by a bowler. With their premier batter out, England saw the first signs of the Ashes slipping away from them at 71/4 in 16.4 overs.

The English skipper Ben Stokes, with his team needing a top-class effort from their miracle man. The duo showed fine restraint, with Stokes getting his first four, an off drive on a Nathan Lyon delivery, which was the 36th ball he faced in the 25th over.

After waiting patiently for an opportunity to go after Aussie bowling, Brook got his second boundary, a massive six over sweeper cover on his 35th ball. England reached the 100-run mark in 28.1 overs.

Another scorching late cut from Brook brought up the 50-run stand between Stokes and Brook, one marked by immense patience and restraint, in 97 balls.

The 56-run stand ended with Brook feathering an edge to Carey on an outside off stump delivery by Cameron Green, ending his knock at 45 in 71 balls, with two fours and a six.

Stokes and Jamie Smith made sure England played out the session without losing another wicket.

At the end of the first session, England was 59/3, with Root (11*) and Brook (6*) unbeaten. They trail by 312 runs.

Australia started day 2 at 326/8, with Nathan Lyon (0) and Mitchell Starc (33*).

Starc started the day on a positive note for the Aussies, smashing two boundaries each against Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse.

He reached his second fifty of the series in 73 balls, with eight fours, continuing a dream run in the series.

However, the partying did not last very long for the Aussies as Jofra Archer trapped Nathan Lyon plumb for a 35-ball 9. Australia was skittled out for 371 in 91.2 overs.

Archer (5/53) was the star for England, while Brydon Carse and Will Jacks chipped in with two wickets. Josh Tongue got one.

England started their first innings on an aggressive note, with Duckett collecting four boundaries in the first four overs against Starc and skipper Pat Cummins.

However, England's fortunes started taking a hit as Zak Crawley (9 in 19 balls) nicked it to Alex Carey, giving skipper Cummins a wicket. England was 37/1 in 7.4 overs.

Nathan Lyon struck twice in the ninth over, getting Ollie Pope caught by Josh Inglis for a 10-ball 3, continuing his flop run in the series and ended the over by trapping Duckett lbw for a 30-ball 29, with five fours. England looked at all sorts of trouble at 42/3 in 10 overs.

Lyon also went past Glenn McGrath to become Australia's second-highest Test wicket-taker behind late spin wizard Shane Warne (708).

England reached their 50-run mark in 12.4 overs as Root and Brook made sure England played out the rest of the session without any losses.

Earlier, Aussies ended the proceedings on day one at 326/8, with Alex Carey (106 in 143 balls, with eight fours and a six) scoring his first Ashes ton after Aussies were down and out at 94/4. Usman Khawaja (82 in 126 balls, with 10 fours) marked a commendable return to the side with a knock consisting of crispy cuts and trademark slog sweeps.

Brief Scores: Australia: 371 (Alex Carey 106, Usman Khawaja 82, Jofra Archer: 5/53) vs England: 132/5 (Harry Brook 45, Ben Duckett 29, Pat Cummins: 2/28). (ANI)

