Ashes 4th test: Cummins persists with Warner at top

MANCHESTER, July 18

David Warner is set to open in the fourth Ashes Test against England, Australia captain Pat Cummins said today, but spinner Todd Murphy could be squeezed out to accommodate both all-rounders, Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green.

Warner’s place looked uncertain after his double failure in the third Test at Headingley where the opener managed a total of five runs and fell to Stuart Broad in both innings.

“Josh will come in for Scott Boland, and the top-order will stay the same,” Cummins, whose team are 2-1 ahead in the five-match series, told reporters on the eve of the match at Old Trafford.

“Davey (Warner) didn’t have his best game last week at Headingley, but prior to that, he has looked really good. He has had three 50-run (opening) partnerships, which can be rare over in England,” he said.

Replacing an injured Green at Headingley, Marsh smashed a century and grabbed a couple of wickets to make it difficult for the selectors to drop him.

Rain can be an ally: Stokes

The weather forecast for the hints at potential delays, but England captain Ben Stokes today said the looming rain clouds will be an advantage as his side are ready to play an even more aggressive brand of cricket.

“It helped us in the last game knowing that we had to press the game on to stay in the series,” Stokes told reporters. — Reuters

#Australia #England