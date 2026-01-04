Sydney [Australia], January 4 (ANI): Just 45 overs were bowled on Day 1 of the ongoing fifth and final Ashes Test between England and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground after the third session of the day allowed no play due to rain and bad light.

At stumps on Day 1, England's first innings was at 211/3 in 45 overs, with Joe Root (72* off 103 balls, including eight fours) and Harry Brook (78* off 92 deliveries, with the help of six fours and one six) staying unbeaten at the crease.

Root and Brook have stitched a crucial unbeaten 154 off 192 balls partnership for the fourth wicket. They have put England in a good position after the visitors didn't lose any wickets in the second session.

After the Tea Break, the third session didn't start due to bad light, and before the rain interrupted the play, which delayed the start of the match. However, the rain stopped, but due to poor light, the umpires decided to call off the stumps on Day 1.

Earlier in the first session, an unbeaten 57-run stand with Root and Brook for the fourth wicket helped England to reach 114/3 in 24 overs at Lunch on Day 1 after opting to bat first. Brook (23* off 31 balls, including two fours) and Root (31* off 37 deliveries, with the help of four boundaries) stayed unbeaten at the crease.

Openers Zak Crawley (16 off 29 balls, with the help of three fours) and Ben Duckett (27 off 24 balls, with the help of five boundaries) stitched a 35-run stand for the first wicket.

Jacob Bethell departed after scoring 10 runs off 23 deliveries, including two fours, before Root and Harry Brook steadied the ship and helped the visitors cross the 100-run mark in the first session. For Australia, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Michael Neser picked one wicket apiece in the first session.

The second session saw England dominating the contest, with boundaries kept coming as they raced to 155/3 after the end of 33 overs. In the very next over, Root reached his well-deserved fifty in 65 deliveries, whereas Brook notched up his half-century after hitting a four against speedster Beau Webster.

The visitors crossed the 200-run mark in the 42nd over. Root and Brook notched up the 150-run stand for the fourth wicket during the 43rd over, putting the visitors in a commanding position as they went into tea without losing a single wicket in the second session, before the third session on Day 1 was washed out due to rain and bad light.

Brief Scores: England: 211/3 (Joe Root 72*, Harry Brook 78*, Michael Neser 1/36) vs Australia.(ANI)

