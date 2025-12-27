Ashes: A look at records during fourth Test at MCG

Melbourne [Australia], December 27 (ANI): The Ben Stokes-led England registered a memorable four-wicket win against Australia in the fourth Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. The visitors registered their first victory on the tour as the five-match series now stands at 3-1, with Australia already having pocketed the Ashes.

Advertisement

The two-day Boxing Day Test in Melbourne saw several records shattered or achieved, according to cricket.com.au.

Advertisement

Over 92 thousand (92,045) - the crowd attendance on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and England was second only to the Day 1 crowd of 94,199 for the largest attended day of cricket at the MCG venue.

Advertisement

Over 5 thousand (5,468) - England registered their first victory in more than 5,000 days on Australian soil in the longest format. During the 2011 tour, the Three Lions registered their last win at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

More than 750 runs (767) - Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey made 767 runs in Tests. It is Carey's 12th-most for a keeper-batter in a calendar year and the best since Niroshan Dickwella's (Sri Lanka) 773 in 2017.

Advertisement

Just 29.5 overs England lasted in their first innings. It is also the third time the Three Lions have been dismissed inside 30 overs in Australia since 1904.

A strike rate of 28.1 - England speedster Josh Tongue's strike rate from his two tests this series is the best bowling strike rate for an England bowler in Australia (minimum 300 balls bowled).

More than 25 wickets (26) - Australian speedster Mitchell Starc has taken 26 wickets in the ongoing Ashes. The left-arm seamer went past the 24 scalps he took in the 2016 series in Sri Lanka.

19 matches to end winless drought in Australia - It took 19 matches for England to win a match in Australia. After winning the final Test of the 2010-11 Ashes, England suffered a 5-0 whitewash in 2013-14, a 4-0 defeat in 2017-18 and another 4-0 loss in 2021-22 and a 3-0 deficit in this series, before winning the fourth Test of the 2025-26 series, which ended their winless streak.

Four matches ended in two days in Australia - there have been four two-day men's Test matches completed in Australia so far. Interestingly, two have come in these Ashes: first in Perth and now in Melbourne.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. Josh Tongue (5/45) took England's first-ever Boxing Day Test five-wicket haul at the MCG, as Australia were skittled out for 152 runs in 45.2 overs, with Michael Neser (35 in 49 balls, with seven fours) and Usman Khawaja (29 in 52 balls, with two fours) being the top scorers for Australia.

However, England were bundled out for 110 in 29.5 overs in their first innings, with Harry Brook (41 in 34 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Gus Atkinson (28 in 35 balls, with three fours and a six).

A mix of England's 'Bazball' approach failing yet again and the pitch being absolutely unplayable for batters gave Neser (4/45) and hometown hero Scott Boland (3/30) easy wickets. England trailed by 42 runs.

In their second innings, Australia failed to make an impact, once again highlighting the pitch's venomous, treacherous nature. Only Travis Head (46 in 67 balls, with four boundaries) and Steve Smith (24* in 39 balls, with a four) crossed the 20-run mark as England bundled them out for just 132 runs in 34.3 overs.

Aussies led by 174 runs, setting an easy 175 to win for England. Brydon Carse (4/34) and skipper Ben Stokes (3/24) were the top bowlers for England.

In the run chase, England started well with a half-century stand between Zak Crawley (37 in 48 balls, with three fours and a six) and Ben Duckett (34 in 26 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and a 47-run stand for the third wicket between Crawley and Jacob Bethell (40 in 46 balls, with five fours).

Australia did fight back a bit, reducing England from 112/2 to 165/6, but the pair of Harry Brook (18*) and Jamie Smith (3*) guided their team to a memorable win. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)