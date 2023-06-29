Ashes: Aussies keep focus as rain, protesters play spoilsport

LONDON, June 28

Steve Smith scored an unbeaten 85 to guide Australia to 339/5 as England wasted favourable bowling conditions on the first day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s today.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss under grey skies and floodlights at the home of cricket, sending Australia in to bat with high hopes of taking early wickets in his team’s bid to level the series.

But David Warner and Usman Khawaja rode their luck to share a gritty opening partnership of 73 and although Josh Tongue removed them both, Marnus Labuschagne made 47 and Travis Head a rapid 77 to put Australia in a commanding position.

England’s Jonny Bairstow tackled one protester and carried him off the field. Reuters

Joe Root removed Head and Cameron Green in the same over to give England late hope but the day firmly belonged to Australia.

The game was disrupted after one over when two Just Stop Oil protesters ran on to the pitch and sprayed orange powder on to the outfield but Warner and Khawaja were not distracted.

They negotiated probing spells from James Anderson and Stuart Broad and, after a short rain delay, Warner reached his fifty by hooking Tongue for six before Khawaja was bowled by the same bowler for 17 just before lunch.

Each batsman was dropped in the slips, Khawaja offering a very difficult chance to Root and Warner a sharp one to Ollie Pope.

Warner lived dangerously after lunch too, particularly against Tongue who continued his impressive spell by bowling the left-hander through the gate for 66 with a fine swinging delivery to reduce Australia to 96/2.

Smith emerged from the pavilion to a chorus of boos but he settled down quickly and silenced the crowd with two sumptuous drives off Broad to the cover boundary.

Broad almost exacted swift revenge when Smith was given out caught by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow in the same over for 24 but the batsman reviewed and the decision was overturned.

Brief scores: Australia: 339/5 (Smith 85*, Head 77, Warner 66; Root 2/19, Tongue 2/88). — Reuters