DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Ashes: Australia captain Pat Cummins likely to return for second Test against England in Brisbane

Ashes: Australia captain Pat Cummins likely to return for second Test against England in Brisbane

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:45 PM Nov 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Australia captain Pat Cummins is likely to be named for the second Ashes Test against England in Brisbane. The second Test will be played at the iconic Gabba, starting from December 4.

Advertisement

Cummins missed the first Test at Perth against England due to a lower back injury. The 32-year-old was spotted in the nets at Cricket NSW headquarters on Tuesday, ahead of the pink-ball Test in Brisbane.

Advertisement

As per a report from CODE Sports, Cummins will be added to the Australian squad on Friday after overcoming his lower back injury.

Advertisement

Australian speedster Brendon Dogett, who made his Test debut at the Perth Test, said that Cummins is looking pretty good in the nets.

"Obviously Pat is looking pretty good in the nets now... we'll see where that lands," Doggett said on Thursday. I'm just going to control what I can control. Keep ticking the legs over, keep bowling and trying to improve every session, every game. If I get called upon in that second Test I'll feel ready to go," Dogett said as quoted by Fox Cricket.

Advertisement

Australian coach Andrew McDonald had been confident about Cummins' availability in Brisbane.

"(It's) making sure that we're not putting him in harm's way in terms of accelerating it too much, But it will be a genuine discussion leading into this Test match, and that may be one that eventuates late for us," he said, according to Fox Cricket.

Australia won the opening Ashes Test at Perth by eight wickets and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

England, who batted first, scored 172 runs after Harry Brook scored 61 runs in 52 balls. Australian speedster Mitchell Starc (7/58) had superb figures.

In response, the hosts were bundled out for 132 after England captain Ben Stokes picked up a five-wicket haul. England made 164 in their second innings, setting up a target of 205. While chasing, Australian hard-hitter Travis Head slammed 123 off 83 balls, while Marnus Labuschagne played a fluent unbeaten 51 to guide Australia to an easy win. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts