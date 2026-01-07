Ashes fifth Test: Jacob Bethell hits fifty, England trail by nine runs at Tea on Day 4

Sydney [Australia], January 7 (ANI): A gripping second session on Day 4 after England's Jacob Bethell struck an unbeaten half-century in the second innings that helped the visitors to move closer to wiping off the 183-run lead against Australia in the ongoing fifth and final Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Wednesday.

At Tea on Day 4, England reached 179/3 in 41 overs, still trailing by nine runs. Jacob Bethell (79 off 132 balls, including 10 fours) and Harry Brook (24 off 22 deliveries, with the help of three fours) were unbeaten at the crease.

The second session started with Australian speedster Michael Neser dismissing opener Ben Duckett during the first ball of the 20th over. The English batter made 42 runs off 55 balls, including six fours. Nesser also broke the 81-run partnership for the second wicket.

Duckett concluded his Ashes 2025-26 series by making 202 runs in 10 innings at an average of 20.02 and a strike rate of 91.4.

Duckett also became the 11th batter to bat 10 times (or more) in the top-three in a Test series and not register a single 50-plus score while at it.

Before Duckett, the last player with this unwanted record was Phil Simmons during the 1991 England tour. Duckett is the fourth such batter in Ashes history after Cyril Washbrook (1950/51), John Edrich (1972) and Kim Hughes (1978/79).

England reached 106/2 in 27 overs with Bethell and Joe Root playing cautious cricket. Bethell reached his half-century during the 28th over in 87 deliveries, whereas Root completed his 400 runs in the ongoing Ashes series in the very same over.

During the last ball of the 32nd over, speedster Scott Boland trapped Root in front of the wicket (LBW), removing the veteran batter for just six runs off 37 deliveries as the Three Lions reached 117/3.

The right-handed batter Root ended up scoring 400 runs in 10 innings at an average of 44.44. Root notched up two centuries (Brisbane and Sydney) in the Ashes series. After Root's departure, Bethell and Brook stitched an unbeaten fifty-run partnership for the fourth wicket as England made 99 runs and lost two wickets in the second session.

Earlier on Day 4, Australia started with 518/7 in 124 overs in response to England's first innings score of 384. The hosts had a lead of 134 runs with Smith (129 off 205 balls, including 15 fours and one six) and Beau Webster (42 off 58 deliveries, with the help of four boundaries) unbeaten at the crease.

However, the hosts added 49 more runs to their overnight score as they were bundled out for 567 runs in their first innings, having a lead of 183. Captain Steve Smith made 138 off 220 balls, including 16 fours and one six. Beau Webster scored 71 off 87 deliveries, with the help of seven boundaries. Travis Head top-scored with 163 runs off 166 balls, along with 24 fours and one six.

England started their second innings on a poor note. Opener Zak Crawley departed in the very first over. Speedster Mitchell Starc dismissed him for one run. However, Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell ensured there was no loss of wickets as the visitors went to Lunch at 80/1.

Earlier in the match, England were bundled out for 384 runs in 97.3 overs after opting to bat first. Openers Zak Crawley (16 off 29 balls, with the help of three fours) and Ben Duckett (27 off 24 balls, with the help of five boundaries) stitched a 35-run stand for the first wicket. Jacob Bethell departed after scoring 10 runs off 23 deliveries, including two fours.

Harry Brook (84 off 97 balls, including six fours and one six) and Joe Root's fantastic 160 off 242 deliveries, with the help of 15 fours, stitched a 169-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Root then stitched a 94-run partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith, who scored 46 off 76 balls along with seven boundaries as England went past the 350-run mark in the first innings. For Australia, speedsters Mitchell Starc (2/93), Michael Neser (4/60), and Scott Boland (2/85) were among the wicket takers.

Brief Scores: England: 384, 179/3 (Joe Root 160, Harry Brook 84, Michael Neser 4/60, Scott Boland 2/75) vs Australia: 567 (Travis Head 165, Steve Smith 136, Josh Tongue 3/97, Brydon Carse 3/130). (ANI)

