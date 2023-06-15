Ashes: It took one-word text for Moeen to return

LONDON, June 14

It took a one-word message from England captain Ben Stokes for spin all-rounder Moeen Ali to come out of his Test retirement and join the squad for the Ashes series against Australia beginning at Edgbaston on Friday.

Moeen played the last of his 64 Tests nearly two years ago before quitting the format but left-arm spinner Jack Leach’s unavailability through injury prompted an unlikely comeback for the 35-year-old. “Ashes?” read the message from Stokes, which Moeen conceded he did not take seriously. “I hadn’t heard the news on Leachy at the time so I just said ‘LOL’,” Moeen said at his home ground in Birmingham.

The all-rounder was aware it would be a stop-gap role for him and said he was not feeling any pressure to perform, especially after a chat with coach Brendon McCullum. “It is a free hit. I’m not playing for my spot. There is pressure of the occasion and the game, but I spoke to Baz and he said he’s not bothered about how I perform, which is quite nice.” — Reuters