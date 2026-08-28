Ashish Shelar elected president of E-Sports Games Federation

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Noted sports administrator and Minister of Electronics, IT, AI and Cultural Affairs in the Government of Maharashtra and Board member of the Asian Cricket Council, Ashish Shelar, will head the E-Sports Games Federation (ESGF).

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According to a press release, Shelar was elected president at the ESGF Board Meeting held in New Delhi on August 28, 2026.

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His name was proposed by ESGF Founder and Acting President Adv. Nandan Jha and Chairperson Ashok Dhyanchand. The proposal was seconded by ESGF Secretary General Gursharan Singh. The proposal received unanimous support from all the members and State Representatives present at the meeting.

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The meeting also discussed important measures for the growth of the Esports ecosystem in India, ESGF's upcoming initiatives and giving a new direction to the development of esports in India.

After being elected as President, Ashish Shelar expressed his gratitude to the Board members and State Representatives of the Federation. He said the position was not merely a responsibility but an opportunity to give a new direction to the growth of esports in India.

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"Esports is developing rapidly in India and our youth possess immense talent. Around 600 million people in our country are engaged with esports. Next month, in September, the Indian esports team will travel to Japan to participate in the Asian Games. Our endeavour will be to provide players with better platforms, training, competitions and opportunities for growth," he said.

Congratulating Ashish Shelar on his election, ESGF Founder and Acting President Nandan Jha said, "Under your guidance, India will see the new era of esports. We will work together with players, organisers, coaches and other stakeholders to build a strong esports ecosystem in India. Not only nationally but with your vision and support the Indian esports will lead the global charge as well."

On the occasion, Ashok Dhyanchand congratulated Ashish Shelar and said, "Your association with the emerging esports sector in India reflects your commitment to the world of sports. Your leadership will bring new energy and confidence among esports players and everyone associated with the sector."

ESGF Secretary General Gursharan Singh extended his best wishes to Ashish Shelar and said that under his leadership, the Federation would work towards establishing India as a strong and competitive nation on the global esports stage. He added that special emphasis would be placed on promoting national-level competitions, providing opportunities to grassroots talent and preparing players for international competitions.

The office bearers, board members and State Representatives present at the Board Meeting congratulated Ashish Shelar on his new responsibility and expressed their commitment to working together under his leadership for the growth and development of Indian esports. (ANI)

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