DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Ashu Malik leads Hisar Heroes into final league clash vs Gurugram Gurus

Ashu Malik leads Hisar Heroes into final league clash vs Gurugram Gurus

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:10 PM Feb 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], February 4 (ANI): Hisar Heroes are set to take the mat for their final league-stage encounter of the Kabaddi Champions League as they face Gurugram Gurus in Match 26 of the ongoing tournament, according to a release.

Advertisement

With the league phase reaching its decisive stage, the clash promises high intensity, tactical battles, and playoff implications as Hisar look to finish strong.

Advertisement

After showcasing resilience, fighting spirit, and match-winning performances throughout the season, the Hisar Heroes will aim to carry that momentum into their final league fixture.

Advertisement

The team has grown in confidence with every outing, combining aggressive raiding with improved defensive coordination--qualities that will be crucial against a determined Gurugram side.

All eyes will once again be on Ashu Malik, who has been a standout performer for the Heroes with his fearless raids and calm execution under pressure.

Advertisement

Speaking ahead of the match, Ashu said, "This is our last league match, and the mindset is very clear--to give everything on the mat. We've worked hard as a unit, and the focus is on playing smart kabaddi, trusting our preparation, and finishing the league stage on a high for our fans and seeing them in the knock out stages."

The coaching staff has emphasised discipline and composure, knowing that fine margins often decide crucial games at this stage of the tournament. With a balanced squad and strong belief within the camp, Hisar Heroes will look to impose their rhythm early and control the contest.

Hisar Heroes becomes the fisrt team to qualify for the semi finals and they are ready to take the battle till then and win it. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts