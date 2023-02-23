Ashwin up to 2nd, Jadeja in top-10 in Test rankings

Dubai: Ravichandran Ashwin rose a place to second, while Ravindra Jadeja jumped seven rungs to be ninth in the latest ICC Test bowlers’ rankings. Injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah is the other Indian in the top-10, in fifth spot. Veteran England seamer James Anderson leads the list while Australia captain Pat Cummins has dropped two places to third.

Bhubaneswar

ISL: Jamshedpur put dent in Odisha’s playoff ambitions

Jamshedpur FC finished their season on a high and dealt a potentially fatal blow to Odisha FC’s playoff ambitions after a dominant 2-0 win in the Indian Super League. Odisha FC came into the game needing just a point to seal qualification, but will now have to count on FC Goa to not win against Bengaluru FC tomorrow.

Wellington

Stokes will leave IPL early to prepare for Ashes

England Test skipper Ben Stokes is set to leave IPL early to lead his side in the one-off Ireland Test and prepare for the Ashes series. The IPL final is set to be played on May 28, four days before the one-off Ireland Test starts at Lord’s. The Ashes series against Australia will begin on June 16. Stokes, who missed the last two editions of IPL, was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 16.25 crore.

Dubai

Swiatek reaches quarters, Keys and Gauff advance

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek reached the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships by beating Liudmila Samsonova 6-1 6-0. The 21-year-old Pole will next face former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, who defeated Anhelina Kalinina 7-5 6-7(6) 6-2. Madison Keys will face Coco Gauff in an all-American quarterfinal match. Keys beat Victoria Azarenka 6-2 6-1, and the 18-year-old Gauff advanced after Australian Open runner-up Elena Rybakina withdrew because of a lower-back injury. Agencies