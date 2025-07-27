Asia Cup 2025: Sport must go on, but terrorism must not happen, says Sourav Ganguly on India-Pakistan clash

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 27 (ANI): Former Indian skipper and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has weighed in on the upcoming India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025, stressing that while sports must continue, terrorism must be firmly dealt with.

"I am okay. The sport must go on. At the same time, Pahalgam should not happen, but the sport must go on. Terrorism must not happen; it needs to be stopped. India took a strong stance towards terrorism... Sport needs to be played," Ganguly told ANI.

The Men's Asia Cup 2025 will be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28, ACC President and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed on Saturday. India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman are in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong are in Group B.

India will begin their campaign against UAE on September 10. The high-octane clash against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, followed by their final group-stage game against Oman on September 19. The tournament opener will feature Afghanistan vs Hong Kong on September 9.

India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19. After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. The final is scheduled on September 28.

Although India is the formal tournament host, a neutral venue will be provided for the opposing team for a three-year period for competitions held in India or Pakistan, according to an agreement between the BCCI and the PCB.

The agreement came about ahead of the Champions Trophy held in Pakistan earlier this year. During that tournament, India played all its matches, including the one against host Pakistan, in Dubai. India went on to win the final, which was also held in Dubai.

India is the defending champion of the Asia Cup. In 2023, India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, and Sri Lanka was picked as the neutral venue for India's fixtures. (ANI)

