Dubai [UAE], September 9 (ANI): Indian opener Abhishek Sharma heads into the Asia Cup as the batter with the most promising strike rate in the T20 matches he has played since October 2023.

Since October 2023, which marked the start of this Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament won by Punjab, Abhishek has been India's highest run-getter in T20s, with 2,332 runs in 66 matches at an average of 36.43, with a strike rate of 198.29. He has scored six centuries and 12 fifties, with a best score of 141.

Capable of clearing the boundary right from ball one, and with a blink-and-miss bat swing, the Yuvraj Singh-mentored Punjabi hitter is amongst the most prominent faces of India's new age T20I approach.

The 25-year-old baby-faced hitter is exactly opposite of what his look might suggest, as he is seen as one of the cleanest and powerful strikers of the cricket ball.

One can witness glimpses of a young Yuvraj in the youngster. The team now has new anchors without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

In 17 matches and 16 innings, Abhishek has scored 535 runs at an average of 33.43 at a strike rate of 193.84, with two centuries and two fifties, with his 54-ball 135 against a star-studded England being his best performance in Indian colours. The choice for Abhishek appears to be simple, either kill the game and opposition right in the powerplay or perish. While inconsistency is a frustrating by-product of his ferocious approach, an in-form Abhishek depositing the white-ball in the stands is a sight to behold.

Here are performances of Abhishek in the recent five major T20I tournaments:

IPL 2025: During the 2025 IPL season, Abhishek started off poorly in the first five matches. But a destructive 141 in just 55 balls, with 14 fours and 10 sixes against Punjab Kings (PBKS) had fans hyped again. After this knock, Abhishek found more consistency, with two more half-centuries and some vital opening cameos. He ended as the side's second-highest run-getter and overall 15th-highest run-getter with 439 runs in 14 matches and 13 innings at an average of 33.76 with a strike rate of 193.39, with a century and two half-centuries to his name. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) finished in the bottom half of the table.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024/25: Representing his home state of Punjab, Abhishek ended as the 22nd-highest run-getter with 255 runs in seven innings at an average of 42.50, with a best score of 106* and a strike rate of 216.10. Punjab failed to defend their titles as they could not reach the knockout stages.

ACC Emerging Teams Cup 2024/25: Playing for India A in this tournament, Abhishek scored 134 runs in four innings at an average of 33.50 at a strike rate of 203.03, with a half-century to his name and best score of 58. Team India made it to the semifinals, with his cameo against Pakistan and 50 against UAE being crucial contributions.

IPL 2024: This marked the point when Abhishek's exploits reached a wider, mainstream audience. His pairing with Australian opener Travis Head, popularly known as 'Travi-Shek', broke powerplay batting records of T20 cricket and redefined the shortest format of the game to a point when scoring even 60-75 runs in powerplay looked underwhelming.

Abhishek was the 10th-highest run-getter in the tournament and his team's second-highest, with 484 runs in 16 matches and innings at an average of 32.26 and a strike rate of 204.21, with three half-centuries and a best score of 75*. He hit a total of 42 sixes in this tournament, the highest by an Indian batter in a single edition of the IPL.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023/24: Held from October to November 2023, this tournament is by far the highest point of Abhishek's career, with 485 runs in 10 matches at an average of 48.50 at a strike rate of 192.50, with two centuries and three fifties and a best score of 112. He ended as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament, helping Punjab lift the title.

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)