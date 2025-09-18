DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Asia Cup: Afghanistan wins toss, opts to bat against Sri Lanka

Asia Cup: Afghanistan wins toss, opts to bat against Sri Lanka

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:45 PM Sep 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 18 (ANI): Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and has opted to bat against Sri Lanka in their final group stage clash in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup, in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Advertisement

Afghanistan, heading into their final group game, they are now in must-win territory after the setback against Bangladesh.

While Sri Lanka started their campaign with a comprehensive six-wicket win against Bangladesh, they later defeated Hong Kong by four wickets.

Advertisement

"We would like to bat first. Runs on the board are important on this wicket. It is a must-win game; we have to keep it simple and do the basics right. It is a new surface; we have played a lot in Abu Dhabi. 165+ is a good score. We have a couple of changes," Rashid Khan said.

"I would have done the same thing. We have spoken about our middle-order batting; we have two in-form openers, and that is an advantage for us. We have to improve our middle-order batting; we want to execute rather than talk. We have one change - Wellalage for Theekshana," Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka said.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts