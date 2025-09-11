DT
Home / Sports / Asia Cup: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bowl against Hong Kong

Asia Cup: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bowl against Hong Kong

ANI
Updated At : 08:30 PM Sep 11, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 11 (ANI): Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and opted to bowl against Hong Kong in the third match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Litton Das was unsure about the pitch conditions, as it is their first game of the tournament.

"We'll bowl first. First game for us, don't know how the pitch will behave so looking to bowl. Have played very good cricket in the last three series but these are different conditions. Three seamers, two spinners and six batters. Every game is important for us. Have to give 100 per cent," he said.

Hong Kong captain Yasim Murtaza wanted to bat first.

"Wanted to bat first. We got what we wanted. Made few mistakes in the middle with the batters in the last game. Whatever has happened has happened in the past. New day today," he said.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Hong Kong (Playing XI): Zeeshan Ali(w), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza(c), Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

