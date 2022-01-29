Asia cup: Early goals help India claim 2-0 win and bronze

PTI

Muscat, January 28

Last edition’s winners India defeated China 2-0 to register a consolation third-place finish at the women's Asia Cup here today.

The Indians bounced back after their semifinals defeat to South Korea and controlled the proceedings in the first two quarters, scoring two goals in the process, to go into halftime with a 2-0 lead.

Indians had started the game brightly and earned a couple of penalty corners. Sharmila Devi made most of one them, giving her side the lead in the 13th minute from a rebound after Gurjit Kaur's initial flick was saved by the Chinese defence.

India continued in the same vein in the second quarter and had the better share of chances.

The Indians kept on raiding China’s defence and secured another penalty corner in the 19th minute, which was converted by Gurjit with a superb dragflick to double their lead.

Down by two goals, China came out with more intent after the change of ends and tried to put pressure on India but to no avail.

The Indians kept up the pressure on the Chinese defence at the start of the fourth and final quarter but failed to create any clear-cut chances. Towards the end of the match, China pressed hard and secured three consecutive penalty corners with two minutes left on the clock but lacked in final execution.

Meanwhile, Japan beat South Korea 4-2 in the summit clash. —