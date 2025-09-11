DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Asia Cup: "Every match is important...": Dube refuses to tag UAE clash as a "warm up" for Pakistan match

Asia Cup: "Every match is important...": Dube refuses to tag UAE clash as a "warm up" for Pakistan match

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:10 AM Sep 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dubai [UAE], September 11 (ANI): Following his match-winning spell of three wickets in the Asia Cup opener against the UAE, Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube expressed happiness with his performance and spoke on the confidence shown in him by the captain-coach duo and the work done with the bowling coach.

Advertisement

He also added that the match was not a "warm up" for highly-anticipated Pakistan clash, but rather important as every match in Blue jersey.

Team India got off to a ruthless start to their Asia Cup campaign, with spells from Kuldeep Yadav (4/7) and Shivam (3/4) crushing UAE as they were skittled out for just 57 runs in 13.1 overs, with openers Alishan Sharafu (22) and Muhammed Waseem (19) being the only double-digit scorers. In the chase, Abhishek Sharma (30 in 16 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and vice-captain Shubman Gill (20* in nine balls, with two fours and a six) helped India chase down the total in just 4.3 overs.

Advertisement

Speaking after the match in the presser, Shivam said that captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir had given him confidence before the match.

"Captain and coach had told me earlier that I would get to bowl, and I have their confidence. My bowling coach had told me certain things and I was preparing myself for it. These preparations paid off today and it feels good when you do well for your country," he said.

Advertisement

On his preparations, Shivam said that along with the bowling coach Morne Morkel, he worked on bowling slower balls and his run-up.

"This has improved my bowling, pace and given me confidence," he added.

Speaking on if the match is an ideal "warm up" for the Pakistan clash scheduled on Sunday, Dube said, "Whenever we play for India, we do not consider any match as a warm-up match. We take pride in playing for our country. Every match is important for us. Definitely, we played after a long time, and it was really good."

Speaking on his equation and comparisons with fellow pace-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Shivam said that Hardik is like a brother to him.

"The experience he has is a lot. I try to learn as much as possible and ask a lot from him. I do not think about comparisons, I just want to learn something that would make me better," he added.

On a concluding note, Dube said that the wicket was slow and the ball was stopping.

"It has not been used much (the pitch). It would spin more and behave more better in coming matches. It is good for us," he concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts