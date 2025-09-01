DT
PT
Asia Cup: Fancied India crush Kazakhstan 15-0 to march into Super 4s

Asia Cup: Fancied India crush Kazakhstan 15-0 to march into Super 4s

Pool A toppers India led Kazakhstan 7-0 at half time
PTI
Rajgir (Bihar), Updated At : 10:14 PM Sep 01, 2025 IST
Indian players during the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Kazakhstan, in Rajgir, Bihar, on September 1, 2025. PTI
Fancied India produced a dominant performance to crush Kazakhstan 15-0 in an utterly lopsided game and march into the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup hockey tournament with an all-win record here on Monday.

Abhishek (5th, 8th, 20th and 59th), Sukhjeet Singh (15th, 32nd, 38th), Jugraj Singh (24th, 31st, 47th), skipper Harmanpreet Singh (26th), Amit Rohidas (29th), Rajinder Singh (32nd), Sanjay Singh (54th), Dilpreet Singh (55th) scored the goals for India.

Pool A toppers India found the net four times in the second quarter and led Kazakhstan 7-0 at half time, even as Abhishek completed his hat-trick five minutes into the second quarter in a thoroughly dominant showing by the home team.

Abhishek’s striking partner upfront, Sukhjeet, and Jugraj also scored hat-tricks in the one-sided match.

India had beaten China and Japan in their first two matches.

The winner of the continental tournament will qualify for next year’s World Cup to be jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands.

