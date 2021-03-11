Asia cup: India look to make it big

PTI

Jakarta, May 25

Defending champions India need to beat hosts Indonesia by a huge margin and hope Japan defeat Pakistan in the other Pool A match if they are to advance to the Super 4 stage of the men’s Asia Cup here tomorrow.

India’s fate is no longer in their own hands as even a win against a lowly Indonesia will not guarantee them a knockouts berth. With a draw and a loss, India are placed third in Pool A behind Japan (6 points) and Pakistan (4 points). India fielded a young team alongside a handful of seniors like Birendra Lakra and SV Sunil, who looked well past their prime.

India let in a last-minute goal to draw 1-1 against Pakistan in their opener before being thrashed 5-2 by Japan. But now, an almost impossible task awaits as India have an inferior goal difference (-3) as against Pakistan’s (+13). If Pakistan lose, India will have to secure a huge win to go past their neighbours on goal difference and into the second place in the pool.