Asia Cup: Indian archers return with nine medals

Sharjah: The Indian junior archers reigned supreme in the Asia Cup Stage III by returning with nine medals, including five gold, here today. The biggest haul came from the compound section as India bagged seven of the eight medals up for grabs.
Melbourne
Boland retains Australian spot vs SA in 2nd Test
Last year’s Boxing Day hero Scott Boland has retained his spot in Australia’s bowling attack and will line up against South Africa beginning tomorrow. —Agencies
