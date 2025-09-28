DT
Asia Cup: Jasprit Bumrah overtakes Shami to become eighth-highest wicket-taker for India across all formats

Asia Cup: Jasprit Bumrah overtakes Shami to become eighth-highest wicket-taker for India across all formats

ANI
Updated At : 11:20 PM Sep 28, 2025 IST
Dubai [UAE], September 28 (ANI): India's pace bowling mainstay Jasprit Bumrah eclipsed seasoned quick Mohammed Shami to become the eighth-highest wicket-taker for the nation across all formats, following his exploits in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

Bumrah returned with figures of 2/25 in his 3.1 over spell to go past Shami and rise in the wicket-taking chart in international cricket for India. In his 212th match, Bumrah endured a torrid run in the powerplay but found his groove towards the end by scything wickets of Mohammad Nawaz and Haris Rauf.

The 31-year-old versatile quick now boasts 464 scalps at 20.61, the lowest among the Top 10 international wicket-takers for India. He bettered Shami's tally of 462 and will now look to overtake Javagal Srinath's record of 551 wickets for the seventh spot.

Pakistan tearaway Haris Rauf was his first victim of the night. With a searing yorker, he removed the off-stump of Rauf and celebrated the moment with a gesture of a plane crashing, which was in a way a direct response to what the Pakistan quick did during the Super Four clash not so long ago.

He wrapped up Pakistan's innings with his second wicket after Mohammad Nawaz tried to clear the boundary in the end. However, it wasn't all sunshine and roses for him with Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan tonking a maximum to add to his peril.

In the second over, Farhan picked up Bumrah's slower one and thumped it over long-off for a towering maximum to pick up his third six off the Indian speedster. He became the first batter to hammer three sixes off Bumrah in T20Is. Farhan boasts a flawless record against Bumrah, hammering 51 runs off 34 deliveries, striking at 150 with six fours and three maximums.

Farhan's effort and Fakhar Zaman's rollicking 46 fuelled their innings as the rest of the batting order suffered an unprecedented collapse as Pakistan wrapped up their innings on 146. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

