ASIA CUP: Making a point

Pallekele, September 2

As the Indian and Pakistan players shook hands after their Asia Cup encounter was washed out, the grins on their faces told the tale; both teams seemed relieved that they did not end up the losers, such is the pressure of an India-Pakistan game.

It can be argued, however, that the Indians would be happier because they were in big trouble at one stage, at 66/4. It was a rescue act by Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan that took them to a respectable total, the two adding 138 to take the team to 204, when Kishan was dismissed for 82 off 81 balls.

Shaheen Afridi exposed India’s top order by clean-bowling India’s best batsmen, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli; Rohit was deceived by a ball that came in after two balls had gone away from him, while Kohli played on to his stumps.

The third wicket to fall, that of Shreyas Iyer, was claimed by Haris Rauf when Iyer pulled straight to the man at midwicket. Rauf’s second victim was Shubman Gill, bowled when he was beaten by the movement off the seam.

After the Pandya-Kishan heroics, Pakistan’s fast bowlers rattled the lower-order batsmen, too, with the final five wickets falling for 27 runs.

The Pakistan spinners were not effective, but the pacemen returned to rout the tail, with Rauf removing Ishan and Afridi sending back Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja in the same over. Naseem Shah then crushed the tail, with the result that all 10 wickets were taken by the pacemen.

Hardik Pandya (87) and Ishan Kishan (82) slammed half-centuries to take India to 266 in an Asia Cup tie against Pakistan at Lanka’s Pallekele, before rain forced both sides to split points. ANI

Chasing 267 in an India-Pakistan game can always prove tricky due to the pressure inherent in these games. But at the halfway stage Pakistan — who beat Afghanistan in three games played on Sri Lankan soil in the last 10 days — would have been confident of beating India as well.

It was India’s first match in Sri Lanka, with no real opportunity for acclimatisation, but coach Rahul Dravid would be worried about the way his best batsmen were rattled by Pakistan’s top-class pace bowlers.

Brief scores: India 266 all out in 48.5 overs (Pandya 87, Kishan 82; Afridi 4/35, Naseem 3/36, Rauf 3/58) vs Pakistan. — Agencies

