 ASIA CUP: Making a point : The Tribune India

ASIA CUP: Making a point

Rain helps India escape, earn a point after Pak pacers take all 10

Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after dismissing Virat Kohli.



Pallekele, September 2

As the Indian and Pakistan players shook hands after their Asia Cup encounter was washed out, the grins on their faces told the tale; both teams seemed relieved that they did not end up the losers, such is the pressure of an India-Pakistan game.

Shubman Gill

It can be argued, however, that the Indians would be happier because they were in big trouble at one stage, at 66/4. It was a rescue act by Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan that took them to a respectable total, the two adding 138 to take the team to 204, when Kishan was dismissed for 82 off 81 balls.

Shaheen Afridi exposed India’s top order by clean-bowling India’s best batsmen, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli; Rohit was deceived by a ball that came in after two balls had gone away from him, while Kohli played on to his stumps.

Rohit Sharma

The third wicket to fall, that of Shreyas Iyer, was claimed by Haris Rauf when Iyer pulled straight to the man at midwicket. Rauf’s second victim was Shubman Gill, bowled when he was beaten by the movement off the seam.

After the Pandya-Kishan heroics, Pakistan’s fast bowlers rattled the lower-order batsmen, too, with the final five wickets falling for 27 runs.

The Pakistan spinners were not effective, but the pacemen returned to rout the tail, with Rauf removing Ishan and Afridi sending back Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja in the same over. Naseem Shah then crushed the tail, with the result that all 10 wickets were taken by the pacemen.

Hardik Pandya (87) and Ishan Kishan (82) slammed half-centuries to take India to 266 in an Asia Cup tie against Pakistan at Lanka’s Pallekele, before rain forced both sides to split points. ANI

Chasing 267 in an India-Pakistan game can always prove tricky due to the pressure inherent in these games. But at the halfway stage Pakistan — who beat Afghanistan in three games played on Sri Lankan soil in the last 10 days — would have been confident of beating India as well.

It was India’s first match in Sri Lanka, with no real opportunity for acclimatisation, but coach Rahul Dravid would be worried about the way his best batsmen were rattled by Pakistan’s top-class pace bowlers.

Brief scores: India 266 all out in 48.5 overs (Pandya 87, Kishan 82; Afridi 4/35, Naseem 3/36, Rauf 3/58) vs Pakistan. — Agencies

#Pakistan

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

