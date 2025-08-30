DT
Home / Sports / Asia Cup: Malaysia stun Korea 4-1, Bangladesh crush Chinese Taipei 8-3

Asia Cup: Malaysia stun Korea 4-1, Bangladesh crush Chinese Taipei 8-3

Bangladesh will take on Korea in their final pool match on September 1, while Malaysia will be up against Chinese Taipei
PTI
Rajgir, Updated At : 07:34 PM Aug 30, 2025 IST
Players of Malaysia and Korea vie for the ball during a Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match between Korea and Malaysia, in Rajgir, Bihar, on August 30, 2025. PTI
Korea’s Asia Cup title defence received a massive jolt after being stunned 4-1 by Malaysia while Bangladesh crushed Chinese Taipei 8-3 in second round of Pool B matches of the hockey tournament here Saturday.

In the second match of the day, Five-time champions Korea surged ahead in the second minute through a reverse stick field goal by Geonhyo Jin.

But Malaysia made a brilliant comeback through Akhimullah Anuar’s (29th, 34th, 58th) hat-trick and a field strike from Ashran Hamsani to stun their opponents.

Even though just one rung separates Malaysia (12) and Korea (13) in world rankings, the title holders were considered as favourites in the contest.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh completely dominated after the change of ends and pumped in as many as five goals in the last two quarters.

Md Abdullah (4th, 26th minutes), Rakibul Hasan (42nd, 43rd) and Ashraful Islam (45th, 58th) scored a brace each for Bangladesh while Sohanur Sobuj (36th) and Rezaul Babu (56th) found the Chinese Taipei net once.

For Chinese Taipei, Tsung-Yu Hsieh (10th, 18th) scored twice while Tsung-Jen Shih (60) converted a penalty corner at the stroke of final hooter.

In the opening Pool B matches on Friday, Bangladesh had lost 1-4 against Malaysia, while Korea thrashed Chinese Taipei 7-0.

Bangladesh will take on Korea in their final pool match on September 1, while Malaysia will be up against Chinese Taipei the same day.

