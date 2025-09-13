Asia Cup: Nissanka, Kamil lead SL to six-wicket win over Bangladesh to kickstart campaign

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 13 (ANI): A magnificent half-century from Pathum Nissanka and his partnership with Kamil Mishara helped Sri Lanka secure a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in their Asia Cup opener at Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Bangladesh got to 139/5 thanks to a 86-run sixth wicket stand between Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain. But after an early setback, Nissanka and Kamil stitched a match-winning 95-run stand for the second wicket, getting their campaign to a flying start.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field first.

Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera struck early, removing openers Tanzid Hasan (0) and Parvez Hossain Emon (0), reducing them to 0/2 in 1.4 overs.

Towhid Hridoy was the third fatality, run out by Kamil Mishara for eight runs in nine balls. Bangladesh was reeling at 11/3 in 4.3 overs.

Skipper Litton Das ended the powerplay on high for Bangladesh, striking three fours against Dasun Shanaka to take the score to 30.

A partnership was only brewing, but it was Wanindu Hasaranga's golden arm which removed Mahedi Hasan (nine in seven balls with a four), reducing Bangladesh to 38/4 in 7.2 overs.

On the penultimate ball of the 10th over, Bangladesh faced a huge blow as Litton was caught behind by Kusal Mendis for a 26-ball 28, with four boundaries. Hasaranga got his second wicket. Bangladesh was 53/5 in 9.5 overs.

Shamim Hossain and Jaker Ali had to build a partnership, with half the side gone. The duo did just that, finding an odd boundary or two every over, taking Bangladesh to the 100-run mark in 16 overs.

The 19th over bowled by Matheesha Pathirana turned out to be a big one for Bangladesh, as he gave away too many extras, including a six by Shamim. A total of 18 runs came from the over.

Bangladesh ended their innings at 139/5, with Jaker (41* in 34 balls, with two fours) and Shamim (42* in 34 balls, with three fours and a six) stitching a crucial 86-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Hasaranga (2/25) was the pick of the bowlers for SL, with Chameera and Thusara getting a wicket each.

In the run chase of 140 runs, Bangladesh got the start they needed, as Kusal Mendis was removed by Mustafizur Rahman, caught by Litton for a six-ball three. Bangladesh was 13/1 in 1.5 overs.

Kamil joined Pathum Nissanka in the middle, with Nissanka finding boundaries in the fourth over against Tanzim Hasan. In the last three balls of fifth over, Kamil launched an assault on pacer Shoriful Islam, launching him for a six, four and four.

Kamil continued being the aggressor, with a six over long-on, completing SL's 50-run mark in 5.4 overs.

At the end of powerplay, Sri Lanka was 55/1, with Kamil (25*) and Nissanka (18*) unbeaten. Within the next three overs, Nissanka continued to find boundaries, securing five of them.

Lankan Lions continued to march towards the target, reaching the 100-run mark in 9.2 overs.

Nissanka continued his rich run of form, completing his half-century in 31 balls, with six fours and a six. He also completed his 2,000 runs in T20Is, becoming only third Sri Lankan to do so after Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis. He reached the milestone in 68 innings, the fastest Sri Lankan batter to the milestone, bettering Perera, who got there in his 76th innings.

Nissanka also joined Indian legend Virat Kohli (four fifty plus scores in nine innings) and Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan (three fifty-plus scores in six innings) as the batter with joint-second-highest fifty-plus scores in T20 Asia Cup, getting his third fifty-plus score in seven innings.

At the end of 10 overs, Sri Lanka was 107/1, with Nissanka (50*) and Kamil (34*) unbeaten.

The 95-run stand between the duo ended as Nissanka came down the track, only to be caught by Shoriful at deep backwards square leg, becoming Mahedi's victim for 50 in 34 balls, with six fours and a six. SL was 108/2 in 10.3 overs.

Sri Lanka entered the 120-run mark, but lost Kusal (9) and Shanaka (1) in quick succession. SL was reduced to 126/4 in 13.2 overs.

Skipper Charith Asalanka hit a massive six, leaving SL one hit away from a win with six overs to go.

Sri Lanka ended the game with 32 balls in hand at 140/4, with Kamil (46* in 32 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Asalanka (10 in four balls, with a six) unbeaten.

Mahedi (2/29) was top bowler for SL, while Mustafizur and Tanzim got one wicket each.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 139/5 (Shamim Hossain 42, Jaker Ali 41, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/25) lost to SL: 140/4 in 14.4 overs (Pathum Nissanka 50, Kamil Mishara 46*, Mahedi Hasan 2/29). (ANI)

