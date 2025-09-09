DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Asia Cup: Omarzai powers his way to fastest T20I fifty for Afghanistan with swashbuckling performance

Asia Cup: Omarzai powers his way to fastest T20I fifty for Afghanistan with swashbuckling performance

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:50 PM Sep 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 9 (ANI): Former world number one all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai shattered the record for the fastest fifty in T20Is for Afghanistan after his whirlwind knock at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the Asia Cup opener on Tuesday.

Advertisement

After opting to bat, Afghanistan were left threadbare at 110/4, courtesy of Hong Kong's spirited bowling display with five overs left. With Afghanistan, in dire need of some firepower, Omarzai stepped on the crease and changed the complexion of the game in a flick.

He flaunted his boundary-hitting nerve and left the Hong Kong team gobsmacked by unleashing a barrage of boundaries. He celebrated his maiden T20I fifty for Afghanistan in just 20 deliveries, the fastest for his side in the format. He bettered Mohammad Nabi's 21-ball effort against Ireland in 2017.

Advertisement

Omarzai offered no clemency to Ayush Shukla in the 19th over and dispatched the first ball, bereft of pace, in front of the sightscreen for a maximum. On the next ball, he smoked the ball over deep extra cover. For the third delivery, he took his time before depositing the ball into the mid-wicket fence.

On the fourth, he cleverly opened the face of his bat and steered the full toss to the third man to complete his half-century. His fruitful exploits eventually ended after he ballooned the ball high in the air and landed in Aizaz Khan's hands, forcing him to return on 53(21).

Advertisement

Omarzai had done the irreparable damage as Afghanistan garnered 78 runs from the last five overs to hammer 188/6 on the board. Afghanistan's belligerent innings was fuelled by Hong Kong's shambolic display on the field. They dropped five catches, the most in a team innings in the T20 Asia Cup.

Opener Sediqullah Atal, who returned unbeaten with 73(52), was dropped thrice, with the first instance occurring in the opening over itself. The dropped chances and wayward bowling towards the end allowed Afghanistan to script a comeback in the contest and post a competitive total. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts