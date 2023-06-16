Asia Cup: Pak to split games with Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI, June 15

Original hosts Pakistan will split Asia Cup matches with Sri Lanka under a new “hybrid model” for the tournament beginning on August 31, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) said today.

The move clears the way for Pakistan’s participation in the subsequent 50-overs World Cup in India in October-November.

“The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka,” the ACC said in a statement.

India had ruled out travelling to Pakistan because of the soured political relations between the neighbours who play each other only in multi-team tournaments.

In reply, Pakistan had threatened to boycott the ODI World Cup in India if they were made to stage the entire Asia Cup in another country.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi thanked the ACC for accepting what he called “the best solution” to navigate the crisis. — Reuters