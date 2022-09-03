Asia Cup: Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of India game with side strain

Dubai, September 3
Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of Sunday’s marquee Super Fours clash against arch-rivals India in the Asia Cup here due to a suspected side strain.
According to ESPN Cricinfo, the speedster, who played a cameo against India in their tournament opener last Sunday, will be monitored for the next 48-72 hours by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) medical team.
Dahani took one wicket in the two matches that he has played in the tournament, at an economy rate of 6.
Pakistan have two pacers—Mohammad Hasnain and Hasan Ali—and a spinner in Usman Qadir on the bench as potential replacements for Dahani.
Babar Azam’s side crushed Hong Kong by 155 runs on Friday to seal its spot in the final four of the tournament, days after losing their opener to India by five wickets.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India to follow own interests, won’t join G-7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister
West’s economic war of attrition against Moscow is set to ta...
Plane safely lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart
Report says pilot worked at Tupelo regional airport
Nitish Kumar mulls at Opposition unity for 2024 elections after five JD(U) MLAs in Manipur merge with BJP
Latest political developments came weeks after CM Nitish Kum...
Nitish Kumar to be in Delhi on September 5-7 to meet Opposition leaders
Kumar had been in touch with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi w...
Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...