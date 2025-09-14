Asia Cup: Pathum Nissanka becomes 3rd Sri Lankan batter to reach 2,000 T20I runs

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 14 (ANI): Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka completed 2,000 runs in T20I cricket, becoming the third player from his side to reach the milestone.

Nissanka reached the milestone during his side's Asia Cup campaign opener against Bangladesh at Abu Dhabi. During the run-chase of 140, Nissanka played a fine hand, scoring 50 in 34 balls, with six fours and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of 147.06.

Now in 69 matches and 68 innings, Nissanka has scored 2,000 runs at an average of 30.76, with a strike rate of 123.60. His best score is 90, and he has scored 16 half-centuries in T20Is. He reached the milestone in 68 innings, the fastest Sri Lankan batter to the milestone, bettering Perera, who got there in his 76th innings.

Above him are: Kusal Perera (83 matches, 82 innings, 2,139 runs at an average of 27.42, with a strike rate of 133.18, including a century and 15 fifties) and Kusal Mendis (2,079 runs in 85 matches and innings at an average of 25.35, with 16 fifties at a strike rate of 131.66).

Nissanka also joined Indian legend Virat Kohli (four fifty plus scores in nine innings) and Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan (three fifty-plus scores in six innings) as the batter with joint-second-highest fifty-plus scores in T20 Asia Cup, getting his third fifty-plus score in seven innings.

In eight T20Is this year, Nissanka has scored 280 runs at an average of 35.00, with a strike rate of 147.36, including two half-centuries and a best score of 55.

Coming to the match, SL won the toss and opted to field first. Bangladesh got to 139/5 thanks to a 86-run sixth wicket stand between Jaker Ali (41* in 34 balls, with two fours) and Shamim Hossain (42* in 34 balls, with three fours and a six).

Wanindu Hasaranga (2/25) was the pick of the bowlers for SL, with Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thusara getting a wicket each.

After an early setback in the run-chase, Nissanka and Kamil Mishara (46* in 32 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) stitched a match-winning 95-run stand for the second wicket, getting their campaign to a flying start. SL won the match with 32 balls and six wickets in hand, with Mishara getting the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

