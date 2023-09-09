Asia cup: Reserve day for Indo-Pak clash

PTI

Colombo, September 8

In view of the prevailing weather conditions, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) today decided to add a reserve day for the Super 4 match between India and Pakistan, scheduled for Sunday.

The group match between the arch-rivals had to be called off due to rain after the end of India’s innings.

However, there will not be a reserve day for any of the other Super 4 matches. The Asia Cup final, to be played on September 17, already has been provided with a reserve day. Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood and his Bangladesh counterpart Chandika Hathurasingha expressed displeasure over the unilateral decision.

“There is a technical committee represented by every participating country,” Hathurasingha said. “They might have decided it for some other reason. It is not ideal, and we also would have liked to have an extra day. But I don’t have any more comment on this because they have already made a decision and had they consulted us earlier we would have given our opinion,” he added.

Silverwood said he was surprised by the decision. “I was a little surprised. But we don’t organise the competition, so we can’t do a whole lot about it,” he added.

Gavaskar questions venue selection

Colombo: Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar has questioned the decision to not shift the Asia Cup Super 4 matches from Colombo to Hambantota. With heavy rains predicted in Colombo through the week, there were talks of shifting matches to Hambantota but the ACC has stuck to its original itinerary. “Somebody should find the real story. …it was probably the players who didn’t want to go to Hambantota. So, the administrators had to change it from Hambantota to Colombo despite knowing Colombo could have pretty dicey weather,” Gavaskar said. pti

