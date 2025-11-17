DT
Asia Cup Rising Stars: Pakistan Shaheens beat India A by 8 wickets

Asia Cup Rising Stars: Pakistan Shaheens beat India A by 8 wickets

ANI
Updated At : 12:50 AM Nov 17, 2025 IST
Doha [Qatar], November 17 (ANI): Pakistan Shaheens outplayed India A in the sixth Group B match in Doha, chasing down a target of 137 in just 13.2 overs to register a dominant eight-wicket win in the Asia Cup Rising Stars.

Opener Maaz Sadaqat was the star of the match, smashing an unbeaten 79 off 47 balls, studded with seven fours and four sixes. He also contributed with the ball, taking 2/12 to round off a brilliant all-round performance.

The Shaheens were in command right from the start. Their first wicket fell at 55 when Mohammad Naeem was dismissed for 14 by Yash Thakur in 5.3 overs. The only other wicket to fall was that of Yasir Khan, who scored 11 before being removed by leg-spinner Suyash Sharma.

With Maaz leading the charge, Pakistan comfortably crossed the finish line in 13.2 overs.

Earlier, Pakistan Shaheens won the toss and opted to bowl first. For India A, opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his good run, top-scoring with 45 off 28 deliveries, hitting five boundaries and three sixes. Naman Dhir was the next-best contributor with a 20-ball 35, which included six fours and a six.

However, the rest of the batting line-up crumbled. Priyansh Arya (10), Jitesh Sharma (5), Nehal Wadhera (8), Ashutosh Sharma (0) and Ramandeep Singh (11) all failed to make an impact as India A were bowled out for 136 in 19 overs, unable to even play out their full quota of 20 overs.

Shahid Aziz was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan Shaheens, finishing with figures of 3/24 from his three overs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

