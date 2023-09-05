Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma hits harder than rain

PTI

Pallekele, September 4

Unfazed by a bland bowling effort, India hit the top gear through Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, who made unbeaten fifties, to post a 10-wicket win over Nepal that also ensured them an Asia Cup Super Four berth here today.

Amidst frequent rain interruptions, Nepal posted an impressive 230 after being asked to bat first.

India, required to score 145 from 23 overs as per DLS calculations, made 147 as Sharma (74 not out off 59 balls) and Gill (67 not out off 62 balls) completed the chase with ease.

Hence, India finished their Group A engagements with three points, while Pakistan had already entered the Super Four having logged three points. “When we came here, in the back of our mind we knew what our (World Cup) 15 would look like, except maybe one or two spots. We can't really look too much into these two games, one was washed out, but luckily we got to bat in the first game and bowl in this one,” said Sharma, who was named the Player of the Match.

Nepal bowed out without any points, but they had some special moments with the bat. Aasif Sheikh (58 off 97 balls), Kushal Bhurtel (38 off 25 balls) and Kami (48 off 55 balls) asked some serious questions of the Indian attack.

Brief scores: Nepal: 230 all out in 48.2 overs (Sheikh 58; Jadeja 3/40); India: 147/0 in 20.1 overs (Sharma 74*, Gill 67*).

