Asia Cup trophy displayed in Chandigarh

MP Malvinder Singh Kang and actor Jimmy Shergill with the Asia Cup trophy in Chandigarh on Saturday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
Hockey Chandigarh hosted the tour of the 2025 Asia Cup trophy in the city today. MP Malvinder Singh Kang and actor Jimmy Shergill attended the event. As many as eight teams will be in action during the Asia Cup in Rajgir (Bihar) from August 29 to September 7.
Meanwhile, during the ceremony, Kang once again demanded Bharat Ratna for the legendary hockey player Balbir Singh (Senior). “Icons like Balbir Singh are the rarest of talents, which our country possessed. His contributions to Indian hockey are unmatched and he should be awarded the biggest honour,” said Kang.
