Asia Cup: VVS Laxman named India's interim coach after Dravid tests positive for Covid

August 24
VVS Laxman will take over as India's interim coach for the Asia Cup after head coach Rahul Dravid tested positive for Covid-19, BCCI said on Wednesday.
Laxman, who is also the head of cricket at the National Cricket Academy, had led the second-string side that beat Zimbabwe in a three-match one-day international series this month.
Dravid tested positive on Tuesday before the team's departure to the United Arab Emirates and will join them once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI medical team.
"Laxman... will oversee the team's preparation in the absence of Rahul Dravid, who tested positive for Covid-19 before the team's departure to the UAE," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.
"Laxman has linked up with the squad in Dubai along with vice-captain KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan, who travelled from Harare." India will begin their Asia Cup defence with Sunday's clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in the six-team Twenty20 tournament.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lashkar terrorist captured at LoC, was given Rs 30,000 to attack Indian post by Pak Colonel
Tabarak Hussain was apprehended after being shot at by sentr...
Nitish Kumar wins trust vote in Bihar Assembly as BJP stages walkout
Takes aim at BJP’s current leadership, highlighting contrast...
Holistic healthcare a priority, says PM Modi at inauguration of cancer hospital in Punjab's Mohali
PM says Centre will provide all possible help in fight again...
BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh; saffron party hits back
AAP leader claims Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati an...
Ashok Gehlot plays down reports of being frontrunner for Cong top post; says will persuade Rahul to take over reins
If Rahul Gandhi does not become the president, many people w...