Asia Cup: Young India concede late in 1-1 draw vs Pakistan

Jakarta, May 23

Defending champions India conceded a late goal to allow arch-rivals Pakistan walk away with a 1-1 draw in their opening Pool A match of the men’s Asia Cup here today.

India took the lead in the ninth minute through debutant Karthi Selvam before Abdul Rana broke Indian hearts by equalising in the 59th off a penalty corner. India play Japan tomorrow in their second match.

India enjoyed 55 per cent ball possession and earned eight penalty corners against Pakistan’s four. However, it was an erratic performance as the inexperience of the team showed, with the players committing a number of errors, allowing turnovers and lacking in direction upfront.

Pakistan made the same mistakes. Their forwards Ahmad Ajaz, Abu Mahmood and Afraz penetrated the Indian shooting area on a number of occasions but could not score. And when they did threaten the goal, they found goalkeeper Suraj Karkera hard to beat.

Debut goal

Pakistan had the first scoring chance in the third minute in the form of a penalty corner, but they failed to stop the ball properly.

Seconds later, it was India's turn to secure a penalty corner but Nilam Sanjeep Xess' effort was saved by Pakistan goalie Akmal Hussain.

The Indians continued to put pressure on the Pakistan defence and secured two more penalty corners in the first quarter, the second of which was converted by Selvam. The 20-year-old scored his first international goal when his flick was deflected in off the stick of defender Muhammad Abdullah.

Soon after the start of the second quarter, Pakistan goalkeeper Hussain made a fine save to deny Pawan Rajbhar from point blank range.

Two minutes from halftime, Pakistan got a chance to equalise when they were awarded a penalty corner for an unnecessary tackle outside the circle by the young Vishnukant Singh, but once again they missed the opportunity.

After the change of ends, Pakistan threatened the Indian defence early on. They secured their third penalty corner but Rizwan Ali shot his flick wide. As the match wore on, India custodian Karkera was called to action on many occasions. A brilliant save from close range to deny Rana stood out among the saves he made.

Caught off-guard

Pakistan’s efforts became more urgent towards the end of the match and with 69 seconds left on the clock, a long ball caught the Indian defence off guard and this resulted in a penalty corner for Pakistan. Mubashar Ali took the drag-flick, and Rana pushed the ball in from a rebound after Mubashar Ali's flick was saved at the goalline by Yashdeep Siwach.

In the final seconds, Simranjeet Singh, who had scored twice against Germany when India won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics last year, got an opportunity when he charged into the circle but could not convert.

Pakistan goalkeeper Akmal Hussain, making his international debut, denied India on several occasions and was named the Player of the Match.

In another Pool A match, Japan thrashed hosts Indonesia 9-0. In Pool B, Malaysia beat Oman 7-0 and South Korea toppled Bangladesh 6-1. — TNS, Agencies

Debutants galore

India, who have brought a second-string team here, fielded seven debutants, with only Birendra Lakra, Neelam Sanjiv Xess, Simranjeet Singh, SV Sunil and Suraj Karkera having some experience of playing at the senior level. Most of the youngsters were part of the Indian squad at last year’s Junior World Cup. Pakistan have also fielded a young squad, with 14 players who have played only around 15 internationals each. Three others have played fewer than 100 matches, and three have played over 100 matches, including captain Umar Bhutta (177). India are looking to test youngsters, with an eye at the Commonwealth Games and next year’s World Cup.