Asiad gold in India’s crosshairs

PTI

New Delhi, April 22

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist hockey midfielder Sumit today said winning gold at this year’s Hangzhou Asian Games remains India’s top priority as it will hand them a direct ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“We want to win a gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, which will ensure our direct qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics,” said Sumit.

The midfielder feels the upcoming matches of the FIH Pro League in Europe will serve as a perfect platform for them to prepare for the upcoming important tournaments, including the Asian Champions Trophy, which will be held in Chennai from August 3 to 12.

Sumit is a member of the 39-strong core probables who are currently sweating it out at the national camp in Bengaluru ahead of the European tour, where they will take on Belgium, Great Britain, the Netherlands and Argentina in the remaining season of the Pro League.

“We are confident of giving our best performance in the upcoming Pro League games in Europe as they will be crucial for our preparations for important tournaments like Hero Asian Champions Trophy and the upcoming Asian Games,” the Sonipat-born player said.