DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Asian Archery Championships: Jyothi Surekha leads strong show by Indian compound archers

Asian Archery Championships: Jyothi Surekha leads strong show by Indian compound archers

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:01 AM Nov 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Jyothi Surekha Vennam led India's charge at the Asian Archery Championships 2025 in Dhaka, Bangladesh, clinching gold medals in both individual and team events, and spearheading the country's impressive five-medal haul in the compound section.

Advertisement

India's five medals in compound archery included gold and silver in the women's individual event, gold medals in the women's team and mixed team events, and a silver in the men's compound team event, as per Olympics.com.

Advertisement

Jyothi avenged her silver medal finish at the previous edition in Bangkok, claiming the women's compound individual gold medal at the Asian Archery Championships 2025. She edged out fellow Indian Prithika Pradeep 147-145 in an intense all-India final, showcasing her exceptional skill and mental toughness.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Jyothi and Prithika teamed up with Deepshikha to clinch the women's compound team gold, edging the Republic of Korea's Park Yerin, Oh Yoohyun and Jungyoon Park 236-234.

The Indian trio took a narrow lead midway through the contest and held their nerve in the closing ends to seal the win.

Advertisement

Abhishek Verma and Deepshikha secured India's second gold medal in the compound mixed team event, defeating Bangladesh's Bonna Akter and Himu Bachhar 153-151 in a thrilling final.

This was India's second consecutive gold in the compound mixed team event after Aditi Swami and Priyansh had topped the podium in Bangkok two years ago.

Meanwhile, India missed out in the compound men's team final, where Abhishek Verma, Sahil Jadhav and Prathamesh Fuge lost 230-229 to Kazakhstan's Dilmukhamet Mussa, Bunyod Mirzametov and Andrey Tyutyun.

The Indian trio, led by a point heading into the final stage but were edged out in the closing arrows. The Indian men's compound archers, meanwhile, missed out on individual medals.

The Indian men's team of Yashdeep Bhoge, Atanu Das and Rahul will meet South Korea in the gold medal match, while the mixed team of Anshika Kumari and Yashdeep Sanjay Bhoge will also face South Korea in the bronze medal contest. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts