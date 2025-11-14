Asian Archery Championships: Jyothi Surekha leads strong show by Indian compound archers

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Jyothi Surekha Vennam led India's charge at the Asian Archery Championships 2025 in Dhaka, Bangladesh, clinching gold medals in both individual and team events, and spearheading the country's impressive five-medal haul in the compound section.

India's five medals in compound archery included gold and silver in the women's individual event, gold medals in the women's team and mixed team events, and a silver in the men's compound team event, as per Olympics.com.

Jyothi avenged her silver medal finish at the previous edition in Bangkok, claiming the women's compound individual gold medal at the Asian Archery Championships 2025. She edged out fellow Indian Prithika Pradeep 147-145 in an intense all-India final, showcasing her exceptional skill and mental toughness.

Earlier in the day, Jyothi and Prithika teamed up with Deepshikha to clinch the women's compound team gold, edging the Republic of Korea's Park Yerin, Oh Yoohyun and Jungyoon Park 236-234.

The Indian trio took a narrow lead midway through the contest and held their nerve in the closing ends to seal the win.

Abhishek Verma and Deepshikha secured India's second gold medal in the compound mixed team event, defeating Bangladesh's Bonna Akter and Himu Bachhar 153-151 in a thrilling final.

This was India's second consecutive gold in the compound mixed team event after Aditi Swami and Priyansh had topped the podium in Bangkok two years ago.

Meanwhile, India missed out in the compound men's team final, where Abhishek Verma, Sahil Jadhav and Prathamesh Fuge lost 230-229 to Kazakhstan's Dilmukhamet Mussa, Bunyod Mirzametov and Andrey Tyutyun.

The Indian trio, led by a point heading into the final stage but were edged out in the closing arrows. The Indian men's compound archers, meanwhile, missed out on individual medals.

The Indian men's team of Yashdeep Bhoge, Atanu Das and Rahul will meet South Korea in the gold medal match, while the mixed team of Anshika Kumari and Yashdeep Sanjay Bhoge will also face South Korea in the bronze medal contest. (ANI)

